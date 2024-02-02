Street Fighter 6 players can get exclusive costumes, but only if they’re good at pick’ems

Capcom is pushing the competitive side of Street Fighter 6 heavily this month, revamping the Battle Hub to promote the upcoming $2-million showdown at Capcom Cup. This includes a special pick ’em challenge that rewards players with an exclusive skin if they call their shot correctly.

Recommended Videos

February is a big month for SF6, with a Baki collab, Capcom Cup X from Feb. 16 to 25, and the next DLC fighter, Ed, dropping on Feb. 27. The developers are adding another bonus to try and get more people invested in Capcom Cup, offering a chance to get an “exclusive Outfit 1 color” through a new Street Voter mini-game.

Capcom Cup hype! Image via Capcom

If you enter the Battle Hub and speak to Eternity, you can vote on which player you think will win Capcom Cup X. She will ask you to cast your vote for which player you think will win the event, while also confirming you can’t earn more votes for this Street Voter event. You also can’t change your vote once you case it.

Everyone who correctly predicts the Capcom Cup X champion will be rewarded with that exclusive Outfit 1 color. The costume alternate will specifically be for the character that the champion uses to actually win the grand finals, so if someone like Big Bird wins it using Rashid instead of Marisa, the color will seemingly be added for the Turbulent Wind instead of the Glory Seeker.

Eternity is hosting the vote at the Battle Hub’s entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since I play a lot of Luke, and he is such a strong character that top players use a lot, I voted for Japanese phenom Kawano. Regardless of who you vote for, you get a special “Success Rate 1,000,000%” Player Title just for participating, which you can claim from the News tab from your multi menu.

Once you get that voting done, you can get to grinding through the Fighter Pass themed around Ed’s upcoming arrival or grab some Capcom Pro Tour merch from the Goods Shop.