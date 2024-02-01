Category:
FGC

Ed is ready to throw hands in Street Fighter 6, paving the way for big Capcom Cup reveal

Throw down before and after the event.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 10:32 pm
A player character wearing Ed-themed clothing next to the Capcom Cup logo.
Image via Capcom

Get ready to throw your weight behind a psycho-powered boxer: Ed is set to join the Street Fighter 6 roster on Tuesday, Feb. 27 as Capcom prepares to put the penultimate touch on the game’s first season of DLC.

Capcom teased that Ed would release in February with a short trailer last month and has now confirmed he will be added to SF6 as part of the Year One Character Pass. To celebrate, the devs are putting another themed Fighting Pass live for all players with items and rewards themed around Ed and his lore. As always, there is a free and premium version that will be available for the Ed Arrives Fighting Pass when it launches.

Ed preparing a psycho-powered punch.
Don’t hold back with this new fighter. Screenshot via Capcom on YouTube

Getting a timeline for Ed’s release is big for casual and competitive fans because that Feb. 27 release date means the red carpet is ready for something new to be shown at Capcom Cup X from Feb. 21 to 25. We still don’t have a full gameplay trailer for Ed at the moment, which will likely be fixed in the coming weeks as Capcom looks to hype up its latest fighter.

Since Ed is releasing post-Capcom Cup, players looking to compete at the event won’t have a repeat of the Rashid DLC situation that took place in August for Evo 2023. Instead, he will be a nice breath of fresh air after the event ends to spice up the meta heading into the next Capcom Pro Tour. 

It also almost guarantees we will get our big first look at SF6’s version of Akuma at Capcom Cup in some form, finally showing off the final character for the game’s Year One Character Pass. There’s a similar chance we get an announcement and teaser for the next wave of DLC characters and updates during the finals on Feb. 25.

In the announcement, Capcom also teased a few things for Capcom Cup-related content that should be coming soon, namely themed visuals for the Battle Hub. A full in-game activation for the event is in the works that will feature Pro Tour items in the collab shop, special tournaments, and a challenge to predict who will take home $1 million at Capcom Cup X.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.