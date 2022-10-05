People want to play Street Fighter 6 so bad that beta codes are selling for hundreds

If you follow fighting games to any extent you have probably seen the reactions from players who have missed out on receiving a code for Street Fighter 6’s first closed beta test. But what you likely haven’t seen is the extent some of these would-be combatants are willing to go to in order to secure access.

No, it isn’t theft or anything serious like that, but the age-old problem of resellers trying to turn a limited commodity into a quick profit has reared its ugly head.

As of publication, multiple listings for SF6 beta codes and accounts with access to them being listed on secondhand markets for obscene amounts of money.

As per usual with these types of resellers, eBay is the easiest place to find examples—with multiple listings for SF6 beta codes that are all over $100.

One Stream account that was likely made specifically for the purpose of being re-sold if it gained access to the beta has already sold for $200. Meanwhile, an access code for PlayStation 5 was put up for auction at $50 and has already climbed past $500 with more than 19 hours left to go.

There are also plenty of other, less well-known websites that are advertising beta keys for sale across platforms with some sellers purchasing keys from people who signed up under potentially dozens of accounts to flip them for profit.

There are certain instances where a purchase of this magnitude makes sense, mostly for people like content creators who can use the three-ish day beta window to stream or make videos to recoup the cost if they didn’t get in.

But, there are dangers when it comes to purchasing codes for things like beta access for a number of reasons—including codes not working, region locking, or even being banned in some instances.

If you didn’t get access to the SF6 beta—make sure you double-check your email connected to your CAPCOM ID so you aren’t missing out on a code—it likely isn’t worth it to go and buy a code on the secondhand market.

It is very likely Capcom will host another, bigger beta in the future with even more content before the game launches next year to further stress test Street Fighter 6.