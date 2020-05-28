Samurai Shodown is coming to PC on June 11 as an Epic Games Store exclusive

SNK is continuing its hot streak of game and partnership announcements by finally bringing Samurai Shodown to PC on June 11. The game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on the PC marketplace through another deal with Epic.

Players will finally be able to play the newest installment in the SamSho series on PC for the first time—and there’s a pre-order deal going on right now as the release date approaches. Anyone who pre-purchases the game on Epic will get it for $44.99, down from the usual $49.99 listing.

This deal isn’t a surprise considering Epic will also be getting the new Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection a full week before it hits Steam. That retro collection will feature the never-released Samurai Shodown V Perfect and it’ll be completely free for Epic Games Store users from June 11 to 18.

If you’re a fan of any SamSho games, you’ll want to have an Epic account made by June 11 to capitalize on the deals SNK is providing.

The original listing doesn’t show the first two Season Pass bundles anywhere, so it’s likely that both DLC collections will be separate purchases added to the page on the release date. Individual character DLC packs should also pop up at some point post-release.

With its release on PC, SNK will have finally delivered on its promise to make the game available across all platforms. It’s already available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.