Rashid has completely broken Street Fighter 6, but Capcom has a fix coming

Street Fighter V players will never forget the power and versatility Rashid of the Turbulent Wind brought when he made his series debut, but the type of mixups he just dropped with in Street Fighter 6 has left the fighting game in a somewhat broken state.

Rashid was released as the first SF6 DLC fighter on July 24, and not even a full 24 hours after joining the battle he is already causing meta-defining problems, thanks to a Super Art bug that Capcom is in the process of fixing today.

As if Rashid's throw loop wasn't scary enough, if you try to jump back against it on wakeup, he can anti air with M Spinning Mixer and then convert into:



OD Spinning Mixer

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3



LOL#SF6_Rashid pic.twitter.com/tzqTjvU2Qb — Evan Hashimoto🍇 (@EGPWonderChef) July 24, 2023

Just like with any new character, players worldwide jumped into training mode and the Battle Hub to test out Rashid. Labbing was going well with all of his movement options and spinning setups, with top players pointing out that he seemed to have some of his SFV strengths toned down, such as his neutral game.

But, while actual testing and combo work was being done, other players discovered they could abuse Rashid’s Level Two Super Art, Ysaar to put their unprepared SFV opponents at a constant disadvantage.

Rashid's full health chip damage pic.twitter.com/b403eFKgYn — CGL | X-Azeez (@X_AZEEZ3) July 24, 2023

Ysaar has Rashid kicking up a powerful tornado wind that will slowly approach the opposing fighter while taking up almost the entire vertical height of the screen. Its slow movement speed would typically make it a good deterrent for incoming attacks or something that can apply pressure from certain positions, however, an unintended issue has turned the move into an infinite starter.

How to perform Rashid’s Infinite Ysaar Tornado attack in Street Fighter 6

The normal version of Ysaar is not to blame here, but rather the variant players can toss out by first using Ysaar and then tossing out an Arabian Cyclone, which will speed the move up significantly by giving it a boost of forward momentum.

While using Arabian Cyclone, players can cancel the move into a follow-up like Wing Stroke to shoot forward and match timing with the speedy Ysaar. If your opponent is not ready for the setup or tries to block it, you can walk forward alongside the impact frames for the Super Art, which will keep the other player locked inside the Ysaar hitbox while you push them across the stage—all while the Ysaar chips away at their Drive Gauge.

A perfect follow-up from there will easily let you put them into burnout and potentially finish them off. This is not a perfect move or setup by any means, but players who know the game well can easily abuse it in a number of situations to hold an unfair advantage.

The fact this bug wasn’t found during testing and is live for online play, including ranked, is bad enough but you also have to take into account the timing of Rashid’s release on its own too.

Evo 2023 is likely going to be the biggest fighting game tournament ever with over 9,000 total entrants, and more than 7,000 of those players are competing in Street Fighter 6. So releasing a patch at all, let alone one that introduces a new fighter and issues like this is a cause for concern for many competitors.

Capcom is working on a fix for this bug, but many players, including myself, now have to wonder just what other exploits could be discovered leading into Evo on Aug. 4. There is only so much time left on the clock before Capcom can’t do anything and players are stuck on a buggy version of the new game for Street Fighter’s largest bracket ever.

