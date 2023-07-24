All buffs, nerfs, and changes coming in Street Fighter 6 July 24 Rashid Patch

Street Fighter 6 is quickly approaching two months on the market, and players worldwide are training to master the meta to reach new heights in the Battle Hub and LAN events. Capcom is ready to throw a tornado-themed wrench into those by releasing the game’s first DLC fighter, Rashid, and a decently sized balance patch.

This is not a major balance patch, but rather an update focused on adding Rashid while fixing several issues that were impacting some characters in SF6. In total, five key mechanics and 15 of the game’s 18 fighters from the base roster have received adjustments—including an absolute novel for Blanka players to digest.

Outside of the battle adjustments, Capcom has added Rashid and several other pieces of content to the game coinciding with the “winds of change.” This includes new missions in World Tour that will involve Rashid appearing as a Master character to train you.

For anyone who is ready to play as Rashid, needs to prep for the new fighter, or just wants to see how Capcom has fixed some problems, here are the full Street Fighter 6 patch notes for July 24, 2023.

Get ready to enter the spin cycle. Image via Capcom

What is in Street Fighter 6’s Rashid release patch?

Street Fighter 6’s newest fighter, Rashid

With this update, Rashid is officially playable in Street Fighter 6 for anyone who has purchased the Year One Character Pass, Year One Ultimate Pass, or decide to purchase Rashid individually from the Goods Shop. You can also use a Rental Fighter ticket to try out the character for an hour.

Rashid, from my own perspective and the early overview from the fighting game community, is going to be one of the strongest fighters in the game from day one. It will take players time to master his various abilities, but things such as his maneuverability in the air, projectile options, and more already scream ready-to-serve sauce to me.

You can read an overview of the character, along with some insight into the design behind his SF6 moveset on the PlayStation Blog.

Along with Rashid, players can purchase an alternate outfit for the character and secondary colors to select in matches.

In the Fighting Ground, you can access an Arcade Mode story for Rashid and he will also appear through Master Missions in World Tour, though you will need to finish the main game to access them. But now onto the actual patch notes.

Full Street Fighter 6 July 24 Rashid launch patch notes

Rashid added to Street Fighter 6

Rashid is now playable (for players who purchase the DLC) Rashid Outfit two Rashid Color three – 10

New Avatar gear added for release Pirate Captain Bundle Resort-Style Bundle Breezy Resort-Style Bundle



Fighting Ground updates Rashid’s story added to Arcade Mode Updated method to swap between Record and Playback in the Training Mode pause menu more easily Master League information added

World Tour updates Rashid’s Master Missions added Additional missions added for post-game content More comic cutscenes added in the Gallery



Bug Fixes “Other miscellaneous bugs were fixed”

Notes Replays from previous versions of SF6 can’t be viewed but are still saved.



Battle mechanic changes

Drive Parry Recurring issue when a medium kick would suddenly be performed when a “parry input was buffered or input during a time freeze and then released before the player was able to perform the parry” has been fixed for Drive Parry, Rush, and Super Art time freezes.

Power Up Super Arts Recurring issue where certain attacks impacting a character at the exact moment a power-up boost provided by this Super Art expired caused “unnatural behavior” has been fixed.

Assisted Combo Issues where buffered Assist Combo (first) hits would not register have been fixed. Also fixed a second hit issue where an Assist Combo would be performed even though only the first input was used.

Drive Rush (Cancel) Additional inputs have been added to make this technique easier to access for all fighters. You can now use either: (Neutral or Forward) + Medium Punch + Medium Kick on Classic Controls (Neutral or Forward) + Parry button on Modern Controls All other options still work.

Light Attacks (Cancelable) Drive Rush (Cancel) can now be used even when whiffing light attacks “This is an adjustment being added in conjunction with the additional Cancel Drive Rush inputs. The relaxing of the Drive Rush inputs paired too well with low-risk light attacks, and would have had a huge impact on fights if left as is. This adjustment has been made to address that.”



Ryu

Modern Controls Fixed an issue where Overdrive Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku would not be performed with manual inputs while holding down Assist buttons.

Drive Impact Fixed an issue where combos would scale and lower damage in unnecessary ranges.





Luke

Modern Controls Fixed an issue where multiple Overdrive attacks would not be performed with manual inputs while holding down Assist buttons. Sand Blast Rising Uppercut Flash Knuckle Aerial Flash Knuckle

Overdrive Avenger Adjusted hitbox armor to avoid attacks causing “unusual hitstop variance to occur”



Kimberly

Bushin Ninjastar Cypher (Level three Super Art) Fixed unnatural hitbox that would cause the Super Art to hit opponents behind Kimberly.



Chun-Li

Charging Attacks with Modern Controls “There was an unintentional difference between Modern and Classic controls in the charge time required for commands to be completed or to be charged, so this difference has been fixed.” Kikoken: Charge time changed from 45 frames to 50 frames Input recognition frame updated from zero frames to 10 frames. Overdrive Kikoken: Input recognition frame updated from zero frames to 10 frames.

Forward, Back and Mid-air Throws Fixed an issue where charge inputs may be reversed during use of throws.

Serenity Stream Fixed an issue where certain attack cancelations would not properly transition into a Serenity Stream and “inputting Serenity Stream > kick would result in Hazanshu suddenly being performed.”



Zangief

Aerial Russian Slam (Level one Super Art) Fixed the hitbox to transition back to a ground hitbox after the move is used rather than a persisting aerial hitbox.

Drive Gauge Fixed an issue that saw Zangief recover his Drive Gauge slower than other characters in Burnout state.



JP

Modern Controls Fixed an issue where Overdrive Torbalan would not be performed with manual inputs while holding down Assist buttons.



Dhalsim

Agile Kick (Rapid cancel version) Agile Kick’s rapid cancel version command is now limited to down-back + Light Kick in Classic Control due to issues with performing “an Agile Kick > Crouching Light Kick chain.” No change has been made to this move for Modern Controls.

Overdrive Yoga Arch Fixed an issue where some projectiles that disappeared during a level three Super Art/Critical Art would reappear once it was completed.

Overdrive Yoga Comet Fixed an issue where opponents successfully Drive Parring this move would cause players to be unable to use mid-air attacks.



Cammy

Cannon Strike (Heavy version) Fixed an issue where manual inputs for heavy Cannon Strike being input after jumping would result in a jumping heavy attack.

Overdrive Quick Spin Knuckle Fixed an issue where certain opponent attacks would be shot in the wrong direction when input while switching sides as a result of this move. Capcom also notes that “minor changes made to the behavior of others moves that can get you behind opponents” have been made too.



Dee Jay

Modern Controls Fixed an issue where multiple Overdrive attacks would not be performed with manual inputs while holding down Assist buttons. Air Slasher Jackknife Maximum

Back Throw Fixed odd issue where Super Art Gain for this move was the same as a normal hit when in Punish Counter instead.

Face Breaker (Back+Heavy Kick) Fixed an issue where hitting an opponent in the air on a Punsih Counter with this move would cause greater Drive Gauge loss than compared to the same situation on the ground.



Lily

Modern Controls Fixed an issue where multiple Overdrive attacks would not be performed with manual inputs while holding down Assist buttons. Condor Wind Tomahawk Buster Windclad Condor Dive

Overdrive Condor Dive Fixed an issue where players could use the move while jumping backward and hitting multiple buttons one frame apart.

Soaring Thunderbird (Level two Super Art) Fixed an issue where players could not use the move while jumping backward and hitting multiple buttons one frame apart. Fixed an issue where hitting an opponent in the air with the second hit would not result in a KO.



Blanka

Charging Attacks with Modern Controls “There was an unintentional difference between Modern and Classic controls in the charge time required for commands to be completed or to be charged, so this difference has been fixed.” Rolling Attack, Aerial Rolling Attack (Normal and Overdrive): Charge time changed from 50 frames to 40 frames. Input recognition frame updated from zero frames to 10 frames. Vertical Attack, Aerial Rolling Attack (Normal and Overdrive): Charge time changed from 50 frames to 40 frames. Input recognition frame updated from zero frames to 10 frames.

Back Throw Fixed odd issue where Super Art Gain for this move was the same as a normal hit when in Punish Counter instead.

Jumping Medium Punch Fixed an issue where canceling this move using a mid-air special move would not work if an opponent Drive Parried it.

Aerial Rolling Attack Changed the recovery to match normal recovery when blocked by an opponent in Burnout.

Rock Crusher (Forward+Medium Punch) Updated the active frames to be mid from high on the hitbox. “With this adjustment, this move’s second attack will always be a mid-level overhead attack, but will change to a high level attack if the first attack hits or is blocked. We are looking to fix this issue in the next update.”

Crouching Heavy Punch Fixes an issue where an opponent blocking this move behaves “erratically” “With the above adjustment, the recovery on block has unintentionally changed from -five to -four frames. We are looking to fix this issue in the next update.”



Juri

Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohatsu (Boosted) “Fixed an issue where these moves could be kara canceled* on their 1st frame with a level 3 Super Art/Critical Art if they had followed up a boosted version of a different strength move (Saihasho/Ankensatsu/Go Ohatsu). *Kara Cancel: Canceling the start up of a move into another move.”



Marisa

Enfold (Down+Punch) during Scutum (Forward+Special) For Modern Controls only: “During Scutum’s counter attack phase, inputting down, even if the Special Move button is held, would cause you to leave the Scutum stance. This made it difficult to perform Enfold, since it also requires a down input.” “We’ve fixed this issue so that the Scutum stance will continue to be held if you are holding down the Special Move button during the counter attack phase, even if down is input.”



E. Honda

Crouching Light Punch (rapid cancel version) “Fixed an issue where E. Honda could perform a kara cancel* on the 1st frame of the rapid cancel version of crouching light punch. *Kara Cancel: Canceling the start up of a move into another move.”

The Final Bout (Level three Super Art) Fixed an issue where E. Honda received a much higher Drive Gauge gain after a parry compared to other characters.



Jamie

Crouching Light Attack “Attacks with 4 frames of start-up couldn’t come out when using Modern Controls, so crouching light attack has been changed from crouching light kick to crouching light punch.”

Throw Escape “Fixed an issue where inputting a throw 1 frame after inputting a Drive Parry would allow you to perform a throw escape.”



