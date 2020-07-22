Nintendo to host Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with Smash 4 characters restriction

A three-day Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament will begin on Friday, July 24 with a unique caveat of only allowing characters, stages, and items introduced in its predecessor on the Wii U and 3DS, Nintendo Europe announced today.

The roster will feature Smash 4‘s newcomers, such as Ryu from Street Fighter, Shulk from Xenoblade Chronicles, and Pac-Man from its titular series. Stages include iconic levels such as Duck Hunt, Midgar from Final Fantasy, and the Umbra Clock Tower from Bayonetta.

The three-day #SmashBrosUltimate event tourney "Free Four All" starts on 24/07, and is limited to fighters and stages originating from Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS / Wii U! Items that appeared in that game are also available! pic.twitter.com/qW42CiP1px — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 22, 2020

The pair of games was released in 2014, marking the first time that downloadable content was introduced to the series. The fourth edition of the series was perhaps most notable for introducing the notorious Bayonetta, a popular character whose goodwill quickly soured thanks to her overpowered kit.

Ultimate‘s newest fighter, Min Min from ARMS, was introduced in June as the first character from Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that Vol. 2 will likely be the final Fighter Pass for Ultimate, meaning that only five more characters will likely be added to the burgeoning roster.