Masahiro Sakurai confirms this will likely be the final Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The first DLC character for Fighters Pass Vol. 2, Min Min, has been available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for just under three weeks, and series creator Masahiro Sakurai has spoken about the future Fighters Pass.

In translations from Sakurai’s Smash Column by PushDustin and Robert Sephazon, Sakurai confirmed the remaining five DLC characters is likely the last for Ultimate. This means that the continuous development that has been going since even before Smash 3DS released in September 2014 will finally come to an end.

There are only 5 more DLC fighters! After they have been released, the continuous Smash development from Smash for 3DS/Wii U will finally come to an end. The team is already underway developing the remaining characters, and will continue doing their best working from home. pic.twitter.com/Q9wkqEKeIo — Robert Sephazon (@Sephazon) July 15, 2020

Further details about the current Fighters Pass were not included in the column, but Sakurai did say that the remaining characters are all already under development while the team continues working from home.

A lot of these details were written months before the presentation and release of Min Min on June 29, so details could have changed since then, but as of now, it appears that Smash Ultimate will not be getting DLC fighters beyond December 2021 when Fighters Pass Vol. 2 concludes.

Additionally, Sakurai also touched on Min Min’s inclusion and how there were originally never plans to include an ARMS representative.

After it was decided to work on a second fighter’s pass, it was settled on to include an ARMS character. With ARMS, the characters control their left and right ARMS separately. In addition, the characters can move around and jump. pic.twitter.com/jiEDQvwIIF — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) July 15, 2020

Spring Man was added as an Assist Trophy in the base game along with various Spirits from the series because it would have been difficult to add a character by the time of launch. After the second Fighters Pass was announced, the team decided to include an ARMS character early on.

Sakurai also said he is very happy with how Min Min turned out and stands out from the rest of the roster. The team didn’t encounter any major problems with development either, so the character ended up being much easier to work on than expected.

Another tidbit regarding DLC was confirmed, as Sakurai said that while he and his team don’t have to completely follow the original games when working with other IPs, they do still have to follow a framework set by the original creators. The most important part of this to them is making sure the “characteristics and uniqueness of the original game shine in the new project.”