Nintendo introduces new website for fans to find EU Smash Bros. Ultimate esports tournaments

Nintendo of Europe has launched a new website dedicated to budding Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players looking for tournaments in their local areas.

Through the website, event organizers can submit their own tournaments for players to keep track of. The website will be regularly updated once events are approved. A few tournaments, including DreamHack, are already on the website.

The new website could become a good tool for the Ultimate scene, especially after Nintendo confirmed it was supporting the game with even more DLC fighters. The identities of these fighters, however, remain a mystery.

The launch of this website coincides with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate EU Circuit, which will take place at seven venues around Europe before culminating in a grand final. The first stop on this circuit in Syndicate 2019 in the Netherlands from Oct. 25 to 27.

Fans who want to see all the venues and information for the circuit can do so on Nintendo’s new website. Additionally, Nintendo will use the website to post casual and grassroots tournaments for anyone who likes having items and Smash Balls available in battle.