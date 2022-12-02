Nintendo claims it did not shut down Smash World Tour, but the community isn’t buying it

On the eve of Mainstage and right after one of the biggest shut-downs in Super Smash Bros. history, Nintendo has released a full statement regarding the Smash World Tour and why it made the decision to deny the tournament organizer an official license—along with a light mention of Panda’s involvement.

According to Nintendo’s statement to IGN, the decision to refuse a license to the SWT team was “solely based on our assessment of the proposals submitted by the SWT and our evaluation of their unlicensed activities” and nothing else.

With this wording, the company once again alludes to the SWT not meeting some form of health and safety standards for fans, though no specifics have been provided. In addition, Nintendo once again notes that it did not directly verbally ask the SWT to cancel its 2022 Championship event, stating that “the decision to cancel the SWT 2022 was, and still is, their own choice.”

This is essentially a greenlight from Nintendo that opens the door for the SWT to continue through the end of 2022, but it does not assuage the TOs concerns regarding some of the wording of Nintendo’s original statement which included mention of the SWT Championship 2022—though not a direct need to shut it down.

That doesn’t clear up much regarding the specifics behind why the SWT did not meet Nintendo’s “high standards” for fan health and safety or brand and IP guidelines and conducts, and instead acts as the company doubling down on a lack of transparency that most fans were upset about from its first statement.

In addition to that, Nintendo does not acknowledge any of the accusations brought up by the SWT team, multiple TOs, and a number of other individuals within the Smash community regarding the actions of Panda Global and its CEO Dr. Alan Bunney. This includes no mention of the corroborated reports of him threatening to shut down tournaments if organizers did not sign on with the Panda Cup.

Instead of commenting on that second important aspect, Nintendo simply reiterated that it is “open to partnering with other organizations and will continue to offer licenses for major tournaments outside of the Panda Cup.”

Along with that, Nintendo has seemingly decided to back Panda in this situation, noting that “Panda Global will continue to be a key partner” and that the organization will continue to “advocate on behalf of the Super Smash Bros. community” for TOs to work with Nintendo to “benefit” the larger community.

Players, community figureheads, and fans from around the world are already jumping to call out this statement as being “disgusting,” “PR manipulation,” and a total “non-statement.” Especially when it comes to the final paragraph:

It's actually insane what a non-statement this is, but it's to be expected. Rests entirely on the idea of "well we didn't EXPLICITLY say to cancel THIS year" while also providing no explicit context about the future for other TOs + ignoring all Panda related allegations. https://t.co/wNaDvWp3Kl — Aiden (@aidencalvin) December 2, 2022

“Nintendo cares about Super Smash Bros. fans and its community very much, and we hope to continue to hear their passionate feedback,” Nintendo wrote to IGN. “We are committed to working hard to bring joy and fun to the community through tournaments while also ensuring we and our partners are operating in a manner that is positive and responsible.”

At the moment, the community feels like it is being treated poorly by not only Nintendo’s odd wording and lack of details regarding the SWT cancellation—even if it wasn’t verbally required to cease operations—and Panda’s seemingly nefarious actions behind the scenes when building up the Panda Cup. At any rate, the future of competitive Smash seems murky at best.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more news becomes available.