Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a massive sequel

Nickelodeon’s multiplayer fighting game is poised for an update later this year, and a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 shows that players can expect to see a few new, but familiar, faces.

Publisher GameMill released a trailer today for the upcoming sequel in conjunction with IGN, and along with new characters like Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants and Jimmy Neutron, players can expect to see a few more features.

The new iteration of All-Star Brawl will include a new campaign mode, gameplay updates, as well as improved graphics. The game’s website says the new campaign mode will let players “jump into an all-new, original story featuring roguelike mechanics.” There will also be mini-games and an arcade mode, among other new modes.

Gameplay updates will include new “super” abilities as well as various changes to mechanics with the promise of a “fresh new take on platform fighting.” But details regarding these changes are sparse on the game’s website. The game’s home page has numerous large indicators that say “more info coming soon.”

Pre-orders for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 begin Friday, July 28, with the base edition of the game costing $49.99. The Deluxe and Ultimate editions cost $69.99 and $79.99, respectively. Those editions include the game’s season pass, which will retail for $24.99 and include four characters as well as costumes that will be released over the course of 2024. The Ultimate edition will also come with an exclusive costume for each of the game’s characters.

