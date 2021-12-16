Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is one of the most recent entries in the platform fighter space. While the game already has quite an impressive roster of characters, it’s only set to get bigger.

Those who haven’t joined the game yet but plan on jumping in on the action may be wondering how they can earn their favorite Nickelodeon fighters in-game. Fortunately for those looking to do so, it doesn’t take a hefty time investment.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can unlock all characters and complete the roster in All-Star Brawl.

How to unlock all characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Image via Ludosity and Fair Play Labs

Players won’t have to worry about completing any requirements before unlocking new characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. From the getgo, you can use all the roster of fighters in any of the modes you’d like.

As new characters are added, you’re able to use them without completing tasks to unlock them. This was confirmed with the recent release of Garfield on Dec. 8.

At the time of writing, Garfield is the only DLC character released so far, and while he was a free addition to all players, there could be new fighters in the future that require purchase. It is unlikely you’ll need to do any in-game tasks to unlock any future fighter, though.

If the method of unlocking new fighters changes for future additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, this article will be updated to reflect the change.