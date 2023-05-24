New Street Fighter 6 trailer shows World Tour and newcomer fighters

Street Fighter 6 is going to be the fighting game of the summer, allowing friends to best each other on the mat or a random street. In a trailer for Street Fighter 6 at the PlayStation Showcase 2023, players were given a more in-depth look at the World Tour where they’ll be able to create a legend and take on the world.

In the trailer, players can see two more characters that will be showcased during the World Tour, JP and Kimberly, among others. It shows how players will make their own characters and rise through the ranks to take on even better fighters and learn their skills.

Stories don't write themselves. Legends do.



Step into World Tour to meet the legendary characters who will inspire your journey in #StreetFighter6.



🌎 Available June 2 – https://t.co/XwuSjLG9yv pic.twitter.com/O3xwxIKsip — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 24, 2023

This trailer doesn’t reveal anything specifically new, just gives further insight into the World Tour and the characters that players will fight and learn from in their time exploring the world. As a novice fighter, players will likely learn from Luke as shown in the trailer, and fight against the likes of the elegant JP.

The trailer also showcases the base custom fighter, as players will have the option to make a custom character that they can use in the story mode and in the online battle arena.

Players can pre-order the game on different systems ahead of the release on PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox Series S or X, and PC.

