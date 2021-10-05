Nearly 20 billion battles have been fought in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As a goodbye, Masahiro Sakurai reflected on how big the game has become.

At the end of a journey, it’s paramount to reflect on the path you took to reach that point. For Super Smash Bros. series creator and director Masahiro Sakurai, that means looking back on everything he and his team accomplished with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

After revealing Sora from Kingdom Hearts as the final character added to Ultimate in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, Sakurai shared a summary of some of the game’s content, putting into scale how much has happened since it launched on Dec. 7, 2018.

In total, the game has 89 fighters, 116 stages, 140 Mii Costume sets, 201 items, more than 1,100 songs, and 1,496 Spirits featured in the game as of September 2021 and including DLC. Ultimate also features more than 450 different games and 2,200 characters represented, making it the biggest single crossover in videogame history.

The game has been played for over 2.2 billion hours worldwide and launched more than two billion times as of September 2021. Players have also competed in more than 19 billion battles, over 11.7 billion offline, and more than 7.8 billion online—racking up over 90 billion KOs along the way.

Upon reflecting, Sakurai once again wanted to thank everyone involved, especially those that allowed him to work with their characters for the game to make it such a groundbreaking crossover.

“Every single fighter has their own developer, stakeholder, game world, and fans,” Sakurai said. “Being entrusted to develop a game using those fighters has been a special experience and a true honor. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone. Thank you very much.”

Sora will release on Oct. 18, bringing an end to new DLC content for Ultimate.