Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The door was finally opened for one of the biggest crossovers in gaming history.

Super Smash Bros. series creator and director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the final fighter joining Smash Ultimate as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2 during today’s “The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents”—Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

Sora will be the final fighter added as part of the second Fighters Pass, as well as the last piece of character DLC for Ultimate as a whole after nearly three years of support.

Along with Sora, a new stage, Hollow Bastion, and music from the Kingdom Hearts franchise are being added to the game. This was one of the most requested fighters left and Sakurai revealed that Sora was the most requested fighter from the original Fighters Ballot back in Smash 4 on Wii U, though things didn’t work out at the time to bring him to the game.

The trailer itself was somber and featured all of the existing characters, as well as a nod to the original reveal for Ultimate from E3 2018.

In total, Sora is original fighter No. 82 if you don’t count Echo Fighters as their own roster spots in the game. He’ll include designs from multiple games, with different poses for each, and both English and Japanese voice acting. All connections to Disney-owned, non-Kingdom Hearts characters have also been removed from Sora’s moveset, outside of the keychain on the end of his Keyblade or very small, indirect references.

Sora will join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Oct. 18. Mii Fighter accessories for Splatoon and the Doom Slayer from Doom are also being included as separate DLC content starting on Oct. 18. Doomguy was another one of the community’s picks for a character that might appear in the game as a fighter but has been relegated to a Mii Fighter spot instead.