When will Sora be released in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

In today’s final reveal stream for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, series creator Masahiro Sakurai introduced the last fighter: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Earlier in the presentation, Sakurai showed off the final Mii Fighter costumes, and all the new content will share the same release date of Oct. 18.

Aside from the confirmed release date, this means a new balance patch will occur later this month. So players who want to save any of their replays or highlights will need to archive them before Sora is added to the roster.

As the final character to join the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in general, Sora will bring a new stage, music tracks, and a new set of Mii Fighter costumes alongside him. Since he’s the last character coming to the game, Sakurai emphasized the effort that went into his costumes.

The first four costumes represent his different appearances from the original game, sequel, Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts III. The sixth and seventh colors reference his Valor and Wisdom forms from Kingdom Hearts II, while the last color shows off his ultimate form from Kingdom Hearts III. The fifth alteration is the most imaginative costume, using his appearance in the Timeless River from Kingdom Hearts II.

You can try out Sora for yourself when he’s released on Oct. 18. He’ll be available for either $5.99 or will automatically join your roster if you already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.