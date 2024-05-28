MultiVersus ‘We’re down for maintenance’ message, explained

After months of anticipation, MultiVersus finally launched on May 28. Since it’s a free-to-play adventure, many players immediately downloaded it to commence their journey in the latest fighting game. But many are encountering the “We’re down for maintenance” error and are unable to play MultiVersus.

At the time of writing, thousands of players are waiting to get into MultiVersus, but the “We’re down for maintenance” message is forbidding them from doing so. Luckily, there’s no need to panic, since it’s all expected, and hopefully you’ll get into the game soon.

What does ‘We’re down for maintenance’ in MultiVersus mean?

MultiVersus launched at 6am CT for console players, after which PlayStation and Xbox players were able to jump in. However, most of them are seeing the “we’re down for maintenance” error message. This isn’t an error, but rather a queue to get in.

Please remain calm and patient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the day of launch, developer Player First Games announced it would be allowing players to enter MultiVersus in waves. When the game went live at 6am CT, the title’s social media profiles announced that the first wave of gamers had logged in the servers.

With that in mind, you shouldn’t worry at all when you stumble upon “we’re down for maintenance” message in MultiVersus. You’re just in a queue, like thousands of others. Just remain patient and wait for the game to let you in. We advise you not to quit the game in the meantime, since if you do so and launch it again, you’ll likely end up by the end of the queue.

The PC launch is scheduled for 12pm CT. Therefore, we expect PC users to experience the same message when trying to enter MultiVersus on May 28.

