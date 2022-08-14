MultiVersus leak suggests addition of Guilds, Guild quests, Guild Bosses, and playable Teen Titans

Even more new features may be on the way.

More ways to play with friends in MultiVersus may be on the horizon, alongside some new additions to the cast.

A leak gathered by Twitter user @multiversusie suggests that a possible upcoming Guilds feature will be receiving daily and weekly quests for players to complete that provide Battle Pass progression points. These missions will provide a substantial amount of progression depending on if they are daily or weekly and should be very beneficial in helping players gain rewards on both Battle Pass tracks.

Guilds have not been officially confirmed for MultiVersus nor teased in any capacity. Should Guilds be added, they will likely act similar to the guild/team function many other titles have, where players can join together and compare their stats and queue together more easily.

Descriptions of the missions also suggest that Guilds will possess some sort of Guild Boss feature. It is not clear what this refers to, though it may indicate that some form of new AI mode will be added to MultiVersus if these leaks become full features.

One of the missions that were leaked is named “Titans Together!” which, while it may simply be a naming choice, may give more credence to leaks that suggest members of the Teen Titans, including Raven and Beast Boy, will be joining the game soon.

Season one of MultiVersus is set to begin on Aug. 15 alongside a new Battle Pass and the release of the new character, Morty, on Aug. 23. More features will be added to the game as the season continues, which may or may not include Guilds as specified in these leaks.

Since these are leaks, their contents have not been officially confirmed and are subject to be changed or removed from the game at the discretion of Warner Bros. Games.