If it's Eyepatch Morty, we're all in trouble.

Aw jeez Rick, it’s only season one in MultiVersus and the game just keeps getting bigger. In just over a month, the free-to-play platform fighter has surpassed over 20 million players, and now the roster is expanding to include a more recent iconic character in animation.

Morty from the acclaimed series Rick and Morty is joining the MultiVersus melee, and players are eagerly anticipating the character’s arrival. Fans of the show will admit that Morty is by no means an accomplished fighter, especially compared to heroes like Batman, Iron Giant, and Finn the Human, so players are very interested in seeing what kind of abilities he’ll have.

He's a lil nervous for his big debut tomorrow. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/yaINkD7mJZ — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 22, 2022

Eventually, Rick, along with other characters, will join Morty in-game. But until then, let’s take a look at everything we know about Morty in MultiVersus.

When does Morty release in MultiVersus?

Morty’s official release date in MultiVersus is Aug. 23, officially one week after the launch of season one. Morty’s grandpa and counterpart Rick is set to arrive later during season one.

How much does Morty cost to unlock in MultiVersus?

Morty can be unlocked from the Collections tab for either 2,000 gold, 700 Gleamium, or with a character ticket.

What class is Morty in MultiVersus?

Surprisingly, Morty will be a Bruiser similar to characters like Batman, Taz, Garnet, and LeBron James.

As a Bruiser, Morty will be very attack-oriented, with abilities that chain together really well. Morty will be an excellent choice for an aggressive playstyle that combos well.

Morty officially goes live in-game on Aug. 23. Maybe he’ll be at Evo next year.