‘The coolest thing in the world’: Mortal Kombat creator would love to make a Marvel vs. DC game

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has admitted he would “love” to create a Marvel vs. DC title, though says doing so would be “very difficult.”

With Mortal Kombat 1 set to release on Sept. 14, NetherRealm could well shift its focus to creating its next title, and a Marvel vs. DC entry is highly requested.

In September 2022, Boon posted a poll on Twitter asking fans what they wanted the next title to be and a Marvel vs. DC game emerged triumphant with 40.9 percent of the vote—finishing above a new Injustice game, the next entry in the Mortal Kombat series, and a Marvel title.

What do YOU want to see from NetherRealm studios next? — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 10, 2022

Boon has now made it clear that it’s not just the fans who are keen to see the two comic worlds collide in the gaming sphere, telling Comicbook.com on Aug. 24 that he would “love” to create such a title and believes it would be the “coolest thing in the world.”

Unfortunately, Boon conceded it would probably be “very difficult to jump that hurdle” and get both Marvel and DC to play ball together—although the two giants have worked together in the past.

In 1996, a limited comic book series saw the two worlds collide and featured battles between characters of both universes, including The Silver Surfer vs. Green Lantern, Superman vs. The Hulk, Spider-Man vs. Superboy, and Batman vs. Captain America.

Being able to replicate those battles and many more would definitely be appealing to players, helping them to answer the age-old questions on who is better, and would certainly result in some fierce debates.

NetherRealm would definitely be the perfect creator to bring such a title to life, so let’s just hope that Marvel and DC agree.

