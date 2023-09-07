Mortal Kombat 1’s full roster and Kameo Fighter list leaks ahead of launch

We are less than a week away from Mortal Kombat 1 dropping on PC and consoles but early copies have already reached some players, leading to what appears to be leaks for the entire roster of characters and Kameo Fighters.

Full images of the character and Kameo select screens have been floating around for roughly 24 hours, though good luck finding any being shared on big accounts or channels because Warner Bros. Games is on the hunt with copyright takedown notices.

This isn’t the first time MK1’s full roster has been shared online in some form, with a leak back in late July giving a nearly identical list that can now be confirmed through images WB is purging ahead of the game’s Sept. 14 release.

We won’t be sharing those images, but there are reportedly 24 characters on the base roster—with 22 already shown off if you count Shang Tsung even though he is technically a pre-order exclusive DLC fighter. Reiko, who was shown off at San Diego Comic-Con but not in a wider fashion, and an unknown final character round out that lineup, though that last spot could be a placeholder for random select or DLC additions.

For the Kameo-specific leaks, we didn’t get much other than seeing Kung Lao, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and the newly revealed Nitara on the page with the already-revealed lineup.

The main leaker, a Reddit user called rearisen, also claims the Nintendo Switch version they are playing early is “a stuttering mess” when it comes to anything outside of combat. Specifically, they note gameplay is good despite the poor resolution, and entering or exiting cutscenes sometimes causes the game to chug to sub 15 frames per second.

That isn’t a great sign considering the base game will still cost $70 on the Switch but a patch could smooth things out and make it a serviceable port just like MK11’s console jump.

Remember to take all of this information lightly until MK1 officially releases on Sept. 14 for pre-order players and Sept. 19 for everyone else.

