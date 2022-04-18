MkLeo wins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Genesis 8, sweeps Glutonny

After losing his title in 2019 to Marss, MkLeo is back on top of the mountain, claiming his fourth Genesis win with a 3-0 victory over Glutonny at Genesis 8.

Leo put together one of his better winners bracket runs through the stacked Genesis lineup of around 1,950 players, surviving in a field where many top players like Tweek, ESAM, and Maister were eliminated shortly after pools.

@Mkleosb is your GENESIS 8 SSBU CHAMPION.



THE 4 TIME 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/fojDy5tktq — GENESIS 8 (@Genesis_Smash) April 18, 2022

During that run, Leo took sets off of Lui$ and Light, along with an earlier 3-0 over Glutonny that would set the tone for their grand finals rematch. He finished that run with a 3-2 win over a newly sponsored Sparg0, which saw him fight back from a three-stock loss to knock his rival down to the lower bracket.

@Mkleosb IS OUR FIRST GRAND FINALIST AT #G8 👏👏👏@Sparg0ssb will have to battle in lowers for the rematch. pic.twitter.com/tyL7CPgqUG — GENESIS 8 (@Genesis_Smash) April 17, 2022

After losing to Leo to right before the top eight, Gluto needed to battle his way through Kola and another upcoming player in Zomba before clashing with the likes of Light and Sparg0 at the top of the mountain.

Against Light, Gluto evened up their head-to-head record at 3-3, sweeping the dynamic Fox-main 3-0. He would also get revenge on Sparg0 for his loss at RETA 2022 earlier this month, beating FaZe’s first Smash player 3-1.

WHAT A POPOFF FOR FRANCE 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷@GlutonnySSB MAKES IT TO THE GRAND FINALS TO FACE OFF AGAINST @Mkleosb 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TREQXau8WB — GENESIS 8 (@Genesis_Smash) April 17, 2022

Gluto seemed to have the momentum heading into his matchup with Leo, but history was not on his side.

Prior to this series, Leo dominated nearly every meeting played against his close friend and training partner, with a 12-4 record across 16 total meetings, according to PGstats. That 75-percent win rate showed, as Leo swept Gluto for the second time in the event, sealing the final game by shielding against a dash attack and swinging the Sword of the Creator.

Not only was this Leo’s fourth Genesis title, two for Ultimate and two during the Smash Wii U era, it was also his third Ultimate Super Major victory, joining Super Smash Con 2019 and Evo 2019.