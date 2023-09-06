Megan Fox continues her blood-chugging ways as vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

Celebrity cameos and voice work aren’t uncharted territory for Mortal Kombat, but NetherRealm Studios is going all out for MK1 by casting actor Megan Fox as the returning Outworld vampire Nitara.

NRS revealed this piece of news today in a new video showing off Nitara’s updated look for MK1 and going behind the scenes with Fox in the vocal booth for a taste of what she brings to the morally gray character. And, according to Fox, she “resonates” with the character even though it makes her explore areas of herself that she isn’t “comfortable” with.

After almost 17 years, the Vampire of Outworld has graced us with her presence. Megan Fox brings Nitara back to life. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/BzBn7aREi3 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 6, 2023

“I really like [Nitara], she’s a vampire which obviously resonates for whatever reason,” Fox said. “It’s cool to be in the game because I’m not really just voicing it. It will be like, she’s kind of me.”

Fox has become well known in recent months for her obsession with blood, whether it be through her partnership with Blizzard for a Diablo 4 campaign centered around death, joking about carcass-eating rituals, or the fact she and her fiancé, singer Machine Gun Kelly, actually drink each other’s blood—the latter of which actually had “real” vampires releasing a warning about the need for safety in the process.

Megan Fox in the audio booth to record Nitara’s lines. Screenshot via NetherRealm Studios

The Transformers and soon-to-be Expend4bles star plays Nitara in a way that has fans excited to see the character in action. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if this is a completely different take on the character or if the vampire still preys on others to keep herself alive while fighting for her own causes.

This will be the first time Nitara has appeared as a playable character in over 17 years, dating back to 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Since then, she has only appeared as a cameo in Mortal Kombat 11—and as a character in the 2021 film.

The timing on this reveal is also rather convenient, with information like what looks to be the full MK1 roster and other details about the game leaking early on social media late last night heading into the Sept. 14 launch.

