King unleashes his classic wrestling moves in new Tekken 8 trailer

Another returning character in Tekken 8 received a reveal trailer earlier today in the form of the masked wrestler, King.

King showed off his wrestling skills and moves in the newest trailer dedicated to him. As usual, he keeps on wearing his iconic jaguar mask. He is seen battling the likes of fellow returning characters Marshall Law and Paul Phoenix. All three of these characters were a part of the first Tekken game released in 1994.

Law and Paul also received their gameplay trailers earlier this month. Law keeps his signature design that is greatly inspired by legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. Paul, on the other hand, will debut his new hairstyle, which is different from his signature flat-top look in his other appearances in the earlier Tekken games.

Aside from Law and Paul, King joins Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima as the returning characters in Tekken 8 who have already been revealed with gameplay trailers. The game still has no definite release date yet, but it’s expected to be released for platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (through Steam).

“Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and exclusively available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital, TEKKEN 8 pushes the limits of new-gen hardware and technologies,” the game’s official website reads. “The game features high-definition character models built from the ground-up with high-fidelity skin and hair, along with immersive graphics such as muscles that shift to reflect character movement.”