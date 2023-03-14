Marshall Law shows just how expressive Tekken 8 can be with new gameplay trailer

More characters are being revealed for the upcoming fighting game Tekken 8. Now, it’s Marshall Law’s turn to show off what players can expect from him in his return to the game.

A new trailer showcasing the look and moves of Law was released by Bandai Namco earlier today. Like his best friend Paul, Law has been a part of the Tekken franchise since its first game was released in 1994. He is known to be a martial artist with huge similarities to the legendary Bruce Lee in terms of looks and moves.

Just last week, Paul Phoenix was also revealed to be one of the returning characters for Tekken 8. Unlike Law, who is still keeping the same design as his past versions in the older games, fans will bid goodbye to Paul’s iconic flat-top hairstyle. His hair will be down in Tekken 8, but his strength can still be seen in the trailer dedicated to him.

Other Tekken characters who will be returning in Tekken 8 that already received their gameplay trailers include the game’s protagonist, Jin Kazama, and his own father/archnemesis, Kazuya Mishima. Tekken 8 will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (through Steam), but its launch date is still unknown.

“Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and exclusively available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital, TEKKEN 8 pushes the limits of new-gen hardware and technologies,” the game’s official website reads. “The game features high-definition character models built from the ground-up with high-fidelity skin and hair, along with immersive graphics such as muscles that shift to reflect character movement.”