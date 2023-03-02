Is Minecraft Steve banned in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The community still doesn't know what to think.

There’s controversy surrounding the Smash Bros. Ultimate community and it’s about Steve and whether the character should be banned from tournaments or not.

A tech shared on social media on Feb. 25 prompted the discussion as it was seen by the majority of the community to be game-breaking and it could give an advantage to Steve, which is widely considered the best character in the game.

Is Minecraft Steved banned in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The short answer to this question is that we don’t know. At the time of writing, tournament organizers are considering the ban. But there are two parts to it: Either ban the tech or ban the character altogether. Collision 2023, for example, banned the tech.

The Collision team has spent the past 48 hours discussing the new Steve adv. tech (PMLG) that was revealed. Due to the nature of PMLG and the potential complications that it could provide during tournaments, Collision 2023 banned the tech.

There’s another question that comes with this decision though, and it’s best represented by this tweet.

TO volunteers, how will you enforce this?

I don't even know how to disconnect a pro controller

The implementation of this tech ban is going to make the tournament organizers’ lives hell due to footage review on top of managing the bracket. Not only will it make it harder, but it might also actually make games longer because of the time consumed while doing so.

Smash Ultimate itself can be quite a janky game. When you have a game with more than 80 characters, the devs for sure won’t be able to monitor all of the interaction between stages, characters, and items.

With that being said, the tech can be done accidentally.

This is admittedly the most shaky reasoning, but the steve player technically can still perform the tech on COMPLETE ACCIDENT. If that happens, the steve player would be DQ'd out of a bracket just for accidentally using the PMLG.

Getting disqualified because you accidentally did the tech is surely going to hurt the integrity of the competitive scene when that happens.

Why is Minecraft Steve banned in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The main reason for Steve’s ban is the recent emergence of PMLG. A tech that can be done to cancel out hit stun from multihit moves against Steve. The community deemed this tech to be very strong which resulted in the discussion of banning either the character or the tech.