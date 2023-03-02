There’s controversy surrounding the Smash Bros. Ultimate community and it’s about Steve and whether the character should be banned from tournaments or not.
A tech shared on social media on Feb. 25 prompted the discussion as it was seen by the majority of the community to be game-breaking and it could give an advantage to Steve, which is widely considered the best character in the game.
Is Minecraft Steved banned in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
The short answer to this question is that we don’t know. At the time of writing, tournament organizers are considering the ban. But there are two parts to it: Either ban the tech or ban the character altogether. Collision 2023, for example, banned the tech.
There’s another question that comes with this decision though, and it’s best represented by this tweet.
The implementation of this tech ban is going to make the tournament organizers’ lives hell due to footage review on top of managing the bracket. Not only will it make it harder, but it might also actually make games longer because of the time consumed while doing so.
Smash Ultimate itself can be quite a janky game. When you have a game with more than 80 characters, the devs for sure won’t be able to monitor all of the interaction between stages, characters, and items.
With that being said, the tech can be done accidentally.
Getting disqualified because you accidentally did the tech is surely going to hurt the integrity of the competitive scene when that happens.
Why is Minecraft Steve banned in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
The main reason for Steve’s ban is the recent emergence of PMLG. A tech that can be done to cancel out hit stun from multihit moves against Steve. The community deemed this tech to be very strong which resulted in the discussion of banning either the character or the tech.