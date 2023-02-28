Minecraft Steve is on the verge of becoming Smash Ultimate’s first character ban

Steve has been the topic of recent conversations in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate due to a tech that potentially makes him too powerful—and those ongoing conversations may lead to the fighting game’s first-ever character ban.

A Smash tech called Phantom MLG popped up on Twitter a couple of days ago which basically makes multi-hit character moves against Steve virtually nonexistent.

Have you seen the Steve hitstun canceling clips floating around?

Did you hope they were fake?



Well sorry to burst your bubble!



Introducing Phantom MLG: pic.twitter.com/OJ2GIM5Env — XCido (@XCidoClipDump) February 25, 2023

This got the community talking about the character again, this time in a far more negative light. Many in the FGC have already considered Steve too powerful for too long, and rank him alongside other Smash outliers like Aegis and Joker. The conversation went so far that some players began signing a petition to have him suspended from play.

However, that was vetoed after people told others to ‘just learn the match-up.’

3 years after its initial release, with 71 top players participating, we are proud to present Smash Ultimate's first official tier list powered by @StartGG!

Interested in knowing the process and the stats behind it? Check out the article linked below! pic.twitter.com/wicJCnzily — UltRank (@UltRankSSB) February 24, 2023

This time, it’s a different look for Steve: many are expecting him to actually get banned from tournaments this time.

There are two sides to the conversations that have flared up: people who think the tech itself should be banned and people who think the character should cop the full brunt of the exclusion. An upcoming major tourney, Collision 2023, has already decided to ban the tech.

🚨#Collision2023 Update🚨



The Collision team has spent the past 48 hours discussing the new Steve adv. tech (PMLG) that was revealed by @XCidoClipDump and @ron_yt0510. Due to the nature of PMLG and the potential complications that it could provide during https://t.co/UTEAkDUhpt… https://t.co/6nu85AeLzM — Collision Gaming Series (@CollisionSmash) February 27, 2023

But for other tournaments, that might just not be the case. Hungrybox, a Smash legend who runs Coinbox, has hinted at a character ban instead of a tech ban.

maybe I'm gonna have to be the first TO to make the decision that starts the chain reaction… pic.twitter.com/a441oroKFE — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) February 26, 2023

As of now, there are still no concrete decisions from other Smash tournaments on whether to ban the tech or the character or if there’s even a Steve ban needed in the first place. It will all depend on how the next few days will go—keep your eyes peeled.