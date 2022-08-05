How to unlock ranked play in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a fighting game that has gained a lot of popularity since it was released. Players have loved the casual play, but MultiVersus is also set to be played competitively at Evo 2022 with a $100,000 prize pool. You can’t go from competing with friends or other casual players to becoming good enough to compete among greats, however.

One of the best ways to determine your skill level compared to other players in a game is through ranked play, where your position is constantly in jeopardy. Most competitive games, like Rocket League, Fortnite, and many fighting games, have ranked play so that players can fight against those at the same level.

Is ranked play in MultiVersus yet?

Unfortunately, MultiVersus is still in its preseason, where many bugs are tested and where characters are adjusted to make things fairer. There is no ranked play in MultiVersus during its preseason, but it will be an option in season one. The start of season one has been delayed, however, and no start date has been announced.

When season one launches, you can unlock ranked mode at level 20. Your stats will reset when the new season launches, but once you reach level 20 again, you can compete against other players worldwide. Since two-vs-two and one-vs-one are the most popular modes so far, the ranked mode will likely include those options.

MultiVersus is already being used at fighting game championships, so Warner Bros. may soon introduce its own tournaments, inviting top-ranked players automatically. A feature like ranked mode could spark a whole tournament scene that competes with Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter.