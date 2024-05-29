How to spike in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is back with a bang for a full release, and there are plenty of methods to eliminating opponents—but few are as effective as Spikes. If you want to know how to use this attack, read on.

Spiking enemies in MultiVersus is an effective way of inflicting a significant amount of damage upon enemies. This attack also earns progress towards trophies and achievements, so it’s worth having this tool in your arsenal.

We’ve got a detailed guide on Spikes in MultiVersus below to help you get to grips with the attack and become a deadly force to be reckoned with.

How to spike enemies in MultiVersus

Hit them down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spiking in MultiVersus is an attack that knocks enemies down and prevents them from recovering, which can also be used on an enemy while they recover to inflict huge amounts of damage and secure a Ringout.

Using a Spike attack may sound complicated, but the method is easy because you must hit an enemy with a standard attack while holding down on the left analog stick. This will propel an enemy downwards and into the ground.

To use Spikes to get Ringouts effectively, use a Spike attack while an enemy is above an area with no floor below them. If you hit this correctly, the enemy will be fired downwards and off the screen, resulting in a Ringout for your team.

If you’re specifically hunting for the achievement, Ringouts against Bots in practice count towards your progress, and you can also tackle Rifts on a low-difficulty setting to get to grips with the method of attack.

