MultiVersus trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

MultiVersus is back with a bang with its official release, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve got the full list right here.

Though the full release of MultiVersus came alongside the launch of a PvE mode, no additional achievements or trophies were added (rather surprisingly), and all the achievements are oriented around PvP and online games.

Whether this changes in the future remains to be seen, but regardless, there’s plenty to keep the completionists among you occupied. Check out the full details on every achievement and trophy below.

All MultiVersus trophies and achievements

There are 28 achievements to earn in MultiVersus on Xbox, with the same challenges being available on PlayStation alongside the platform-exclusive Platinum trophy you get for earning all other MultiVersus trophies.

A full list of the achievements and trophies available in MultiVersus is below, along with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore Trophy Master Earn all other trophies. Platinum N/A Credit Where It’s Due Give out five Toasts to other players. Bronze 15G Nice Speech Give out 10 Toasts to other players. Silver 30G Toast Master Give out 100 Toasts to other players. Gold 90G Run It Back Accept 100 rematches. Bronze 30G Matchmaker Play one matchmade game. Bronze 15G You Mean Business Get 30 Ringouts. Bronze 10G You’re Getting Pretty Good At This! Get 50 Ringouts. Silver 15G Bun-Puncher Supreme Get 100 Ringouts. Gold 30G Stepping Out Win 10 matchmade games. Bronze 15G Proving Yourself Win 100 matchmade games. Silver 30G The Throne Is Yours Win 300 matchmade games. Gold 90G Bring A Friend Get 10 Double Ringouts. Bronze 15G Ringouts Are Better In Pairs Get 25 Double Ringouts Silver 30G And Your Little Dog, Too! Get 100 Double Ringouts. Gold 90G Watch Your Step Get 10 Ringouts using your spike. Bronze 15G Going Down? Get 50 Ringouts using your spike. Silver 30G Ground Floor: Ringouts Get 100 Ringouts using your spike. Gold 90G Aerial Specialist Get 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone. Bronze 15G Southpaw Specialist Get 10 Ringouts on the left-side of the Blast Zone. Bronze 15G Rightie Specialist Get 10 Ringouts using the right-side of the Blast Zone. Bronze 15G Spike Specialist Get 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone. Bronze 15G Watch Your Head Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile. Bronze 15G Catch This Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile. Silver 30G Distanced Damage Dealer Get 200 Ringouts with a Projectile. Gold 90G Social Butterfly Play 25 matches in a party. Bronze 15G Life of the Party Play 100 matches in a party. Silver 30G Party Animal Play 500 matches in a party. Gold 90G Signature Slammer Get 10 low-damage Ringouts. Bronze 30G

