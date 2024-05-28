The Game of Thrones stage in MultiVersus.
MultiVersus trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

Published: May 28, 2024 10:09 am

MultiVersus is back with a bang with its official release, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve got the full list right here.

Though the full release of MultiVersus came alongside the launch of a PvE mode, no additional achievements or trophies were added (rather surprisingly), and all the achievements are oriented around PvP and online games.

Whether this changes in the future remains to be seen, but regardless, there’s plenty to keep the completionists among you occupied. Check out the full details on every achievement and trophy below.

All MultiVersus trophies and achievements

Jake and Morty facing off with Chicken Gauntlets.
Image via Player First Games

There are 28 achievements to earn in MultiVersus on Xbox, with the same challenges being available on PlayStation alongside the platform-exclusive Platinum trophy you get for earning all other MultiVersus trophies.

A full list of the achievements and trophies available in MultiVersus is below, along with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Trophy MasterEarn all other trophies.PlatinumN/A
Credit Where It’s DueGive out five Toasts to other players.Bronze15G
Nice SpeechGive out 10 Toasts to other players.Silver30G
Toast MasterGive out 100 Toasts to other players.Gold90G
Run It BackAccept 100 rematches.Bronze30G
MatchmakerPlay one matchmade game.Bronze15G
You Mean BusinessGet 30 Ringouts.Bronze10G
You’re Getting Pretty Good At This!Get 50 Ringouts.Silver15G
Bun-Puncher SupremeGet 100 Ringouts.Gold30G
Stepping OutWin 10 matchmade games.Bronze15G
Proving YourselfWin 100 matchmade games.Silver30G
The Throne Is YoursWin 300 matchmade games.Gold90G
Bring A FriendGet 10 Double Ringouts.Bronze15G
Ringouts Are Better In PairsGet 25 Double RingoutsSilver30G
And Your Little Dog, Too!Get 100 Double Ringouts.Gold90G
Watch Your StepGet 10 Ringouts using your spike.Bronze15G
Going Down?Get 50 Ringouts using your spike.Silver30G
Ground Floor: RingoutsGet 100 Ringouts using your spike.Gold90G
Aerial SpecialistGet 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone.Bronze15G
Southpaw SpecialistGet 10 Ringouts on the left-side of the Blast Zone.Bronze15G
Rightie SpecialistGet 10 Ringouts using the right-side of the Blast Zone.Bronze15G
Spike SpecialistGet 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone.Bronze15G
Watch Your HeadGet 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.Bronze15G
Catch ThisGet 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.Silver30G
Distanced Damage DealerGet 200 Ringouts with a Projectile.Gold90G
Social ButterflyPlay 25 matches in a party.Bronze15G
Life of the PartyPlay 100 matches in a party.Silver30G
Party AnimalPlay 500 matches in a party.Gold90G
Signature SlammerGet 10 low-damage Ringouts.Bronze30G
How to dash attack in MultiVersus
Rick and Morty fighting Bugs Bunny and Finn the Human in MultiVersus.
FGC
FGC
How to dash attack in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
How to unlock Ranked mode in MultiVersus
An in game image of Wonder Woman from MultiVersus
FGC
FGC
How to unlock Ranked mode in MultiVersus
Andrew Highton May 28, 2024
How to claim Fighter and Player Mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Joker smiling menacingly in MultiVersus.
FGC
FGC
How to claim Fighter and Player Mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Josh Challies May 28, 2024
