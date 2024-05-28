MultiVersus trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

MultiVersus is back with a bang with its official release, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn. We’ve got the full list right here.
Though the full release of MultiVersus came alongside the launch of a PvE mode, no additional achievements or trophies were added (rather surprisingly), and all the achievements are oriented around PvP and online games.
Whether this changes in the future remains to be seen, but regardless, there’s plenty to keep the completionists among you occupied. Check out the full details on every achievement and trophy below.
All MultiVersus trophies and achievements
There are 28 achievements to earn in MultiVersus on Xbox, with the same challenges being available on PlayStation alongside the platform-exclusive Platinum trophy you get for earning all other MultiVersus trophies.
A full list of the achievements and trophies available in MultiVersus is below, along with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Trophy Master
|Earn all other trophies.
|Platinum
|N/A
|Credit Where It’s Due
|Give out five Toasts to other players.
|Bronze
|15G
|Nice Speech
|Give out 10 Toasts to other players.
|Silver
|30G
|Toast Master
|Give out 100 Toasts to other players.
|Gold
|90G
|Run It Back
|Accept 100 rematches.
|Bronze
|30G
|Matchmaker
|Play one matchmade game.
|Bronze
|15G
|You Mean Business
|Get 30 Ringouts.
|Bronze
|10G
|You’re Getting Pretty Good At This!
|Get 50 Ringouts.
|Silver
|15G
|Bun-Puncher Supreme
|Get 100 Ringouts.
|Gold
|30G
|
|Stepping Out
|Win 10 matchmade games.
|Bronze
|15G
|Proving Yourself
|Win 100 matchmade games.
|Silver
|30G
|The Throne Is Yours
|Win 300 matchmade games.
|Gold
|90G
|Bring A Friend
|Get 10 Double Ringouts.
|Bronze
|15G
|Ringouts Are Better In Pairs
|Get 25 Double Ringouts
|Silver
|30G
|And Your Little Dog, Too!
|Get 100 Double Ringouts.
|Gold
|90G
|Watch Your Step
|Get 10 Ringouts using your spike.
|Bronze
|15G
|Going Down?
|Get 50 Ringouts using your spike.
|Silver
|30G
|Ground Floor: Ringouts
|Get 100 Ringouts using your spike.
|Gold
|90G
|Aerial Specialist
|Get 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone.
|Bronze
|15G
|
|Southpaw Specialist
|Get 10 Ringouts on the left-side of the Blast Zone.
|Bronze
|15G
|Rightie Specialist
|Get 10 Ringouts using the right-side of the Blast Zone.
|Bronze
|15G
|Spike Specialist
|Get 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone.
|Bronze
|15G
|Watch Your Head
|Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.
|Bronze
|15G
|Catch This
|Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.
|Silver
|30G
|Distanced Damage Dealer
|Get 200 Ringouts with a Projectile.
|Gold
|90G
|Social Butterfly
|Play 25 matches in a party.
|Bronze
|15G
|Life of the Party
|Play 100 matches in a party.
|Silver
|30G
|Party Animal
|Play 500 matches in a party.
|Gold
|90G
|Signature Slammer
|Get 10 low-damage Ringouts.
|Bronze
|30G