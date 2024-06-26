How to sign up for 2XKO’s Alpha Lab online play test

Countless FGC fans should be ecstatic to know that Riot Games’ upcoming fighting game 2XKO is finally planning an online play test for this year.

This coming August, Riot will be launching an online testing period for 2XKO called the Alpha Lab, and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This will give players a chance to try out the unique gameplay of this tag-style fighting game, while also exploring some of the other aspects that the game will have to offer.

If you’re looking to jump into the fray with a friend, here is how to sign up for 2XKO‘s upcoming Alpha Lab online play test.

How to get in 2XKO’s Alpha Lab play test

Our first global test for 2XKO is almost here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get invited to 2XKO‘s Alpha Lab play test, you must register on Riot’s official sign up page. You will be prompted to register with a valid email account and a Riot account. You will be emailed an interest survey that must be filled and sent out for you to be eligible for an invite.

You will only be able to choose your preferred platform once you’ve been invited through your email, which will be sent through the email you provided. Afterward, you can download the game on your platform of choice and start fighting.

When will the 2XKO Alpha Lab play test be?

The 2XKO Alpha Lab play test will take place from Thursday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 19, and will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. The test can be played from home, and is meant for the developers to collect as much feedback as possible on an early build of the game—from the gameplay to the UI, UX, and other systems in place.

