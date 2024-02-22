What platforms will Riot’s 2XKO be available on?

After plenty of rumors and speculation, Riot Games has finally provided the name of its long-awaited fighting game, 2XKO. Formerly known as Project L, the game has finally earned its own title, but now, people are wondering if they’ll be able to play it on their respective platforms.

This will be Riot’s first attempt at creating a fighting game, but League of Legends fans should recognize plenty of the playable characters in the game since they hail from the popular MOBA’s playable character roster. Each champion will bring varying playstyles, whether you want to dominate the field with brute strength as Darius or zip around with supreme speed like Ekko.

If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to play 2XKO on your console, check out all of the platforms that the game will be available on at launch.

All planned 2XKO platforms

Riot is planning to release 2XKO on a handful of platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. But the game will not be available on last-generation consoles and there are no plans to bring the title to Nintendo Switch yet.

There still isn’t a defined release date for 2XKO, but Riot is aiming for a full launch in 2025. There will, however, be plenty of work done over the next year, especially when it comes to working with the fighting game community to perfect the game before its intended release.

Although there is still a lot of time left until 2XKO‘s release, fans of Riot should be excited to dip their toes into the fighting game waters since the developers are aiming to make the game a good starting point for anyone who has found this genre a bit too intimidating. For the hardcore fighting game aficionados, however, you’ll still be rewarded for putting in the time to learn new combos and hone your craft.