MultiVersus offers a dynamic and fast-paced fighting experience, bringing together beloved characters from various franchises. Among the essential techniques in your arsenal is the dash attack, a move that allows you to quickly close the gap between you and your opponent and deliver a swift strike.

Whether you’re a seasoned fighter or new to the game, mastering the dash attack can significantly enhance your gameplay. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to perform a dash attack in MultiVersus.

How to dash attack in MultiVersus

Smashing and Dashing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing on consoles, simply move your left stick quickly in the direction you want your character to dash, then press square if you’re on PlayStation or X on Xbox to perform the dash attack. For PC players, use the A, W, S, and D keys to move in the direction of the dash and press the J key to execute the attack.

To execute a dash attack effectively, it’s crucial to time your dash and press the attack button accurately. Practicing the dash attack in various scenarios helps you understand the best timing and positioning.

For maximum impact, combine dash attacks with other moves to start combos or follow up on attacks. Try mixing dash attacks with different movements to keep your opponent guessing. Additionally, be mindful of cooldowns on certain attacks for specific characters, and tailor your strategy accordingly to leverage their unique abilities and limitations in MultiVersus.

