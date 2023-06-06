How to complete Brother and Sister mission in Street Fighter 6

There are plenty of side missions you can miss in Street Fighter 6’s expansive World Tour mode, but it is rare a game splits its main story into multiple parts you can potentially skip completely too. Once you get close to the end of World Tour, there is one mission called Brother and Sister you can easily pass by.

Without spoiling anything in the story, you will eventually meet characters with ties to Bosch—your training “partner” from Luke’s gym. This includes his sister, Yua, who you will encounter in Old Nayshall at various points while visiting the area.

Chapter Nine is when World Tour starts to delve into the final portion of its main narrative, and in the early stages of Chapter 10, you will need to seek out Yua.

Street Fighter 6: Mission 10-2 Brother and SIster guide

Several times during Street Fighter 6’s World Tour, you will run into the story giving you multiple main missions at the same time with trackers spread around several different locations. This typically just means you can complete them in any order you like, but it also occasionally leads to you passing them over completely.

During my playthrough, I completely ignored Mission 10-2, Brother and Sister, and finished the remainder of the World Tour story before realizing it was the only mission I had yet to complete. Even if you do make the same mistake that I do, thankfully, Capcom doesn’t lock you from going back to finish these skipped quests.

This next part will contain spoilers for the story of World Tour post-Chapter Eight, so only continue if you have made it to the part where you get the Brother and Sister mission.

After you battle it out with the unnaturally enhanced Bosch at the top of the research building in Metro City, you will want to pay close attention to the area he leaves once the cutscene ends. He will drop an item on the ground that you can pick up and is necessary for completing Chapter 10-2.

Chapter 10’s missions in World Tour have an odd structure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Picking up that item is actually all you need to do before heading back to Old Nayshall. Yua will be hanging out in the Lowlands around the two vendors, so you can’t miss her and won’t get stuck navigating the platforms from where you first entered—it is even easier if you have the fast travel point unlocked.

Yua can be found in the Lowlands of Old Nayshall near the shops. Screenshot by Dot Esports The rewards you get for completing the Brother and SIster mission are unique gear pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once there, talk to Yua and give her the Bosch’s item. It doesn’t matter what you answer here, and you will get a unique pair of necklaces to use as gear too. From there you can get back to completing the story or looking for Masters to train under.

