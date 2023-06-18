How to check Street Fighter 6 server status

Improved online and crossplay does a lot for a fighting game, and Street Fighter 6 has paired both with an incredibly fresh approach to the classic franchise. All of those factors make SF6 a great online experience, but you still rely on the servers to keep your fights running smoothly in the Battle Hub.

With one of the biggest launches for a fighting game on modern platforms, more than a million players were hitting the streets within the first few days after launch. That led to some significant server problems impacting online performance and features out of the gates.

Those same servers will run into fewer issues as time goes on, but there is always a chance SF6 could simply get hit with the online issue equivalent of an E. Honda Sumo Headbutt and go down out of the blue. If that ends up happening, here are a few things you can do to get back in the fight faster.

Is Street Fighter 6 down? How to check Capcom’s game server status

If you played Street Fighter V, you probably visited the Shadaloo Combat Research Institute (Shadaloo C.R.I.) at least once to check out the latest official news or update details for the game straight from the source.

Capcom has mostly abandoned that hub outside of a few update details that occasionally go up for SFV, but the company has launched a new variant that serves the same purpose for SF6 with a new theme based on Luke’s training facility—Buckler’s Bootcamp.

From the Bucklet homepage, players can browse plenty of news and offerings related to SF6. Capcom continuously updates the hub with details about the game, including notices about server maintenance and things like a tracker for in-game rankings. This is the best place to check for scheduled server maintenance or upcoming patches.

You can also stay up to date with outages and any emergency maintenance announcements on the official Street Fighter Twitter. That is typically where Capcom communicates directly with players about smaller issues, like communication issues when they are reported.

There is no official server checker for Capcom games, so if you notice issues logging in to SF6’s online modes or have problems with constant communication problems, you’ve got these options to fall back on—along with just looking on social media to see what other players are bringing up.

