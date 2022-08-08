Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?

The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.

Furthermore, the only reliable number for a player base comes months after a game is released. In the beginning, every game will have a huge high, but after the first month, that number usually falls. Several factors other than how fun a game is will contribute to the fall. Some players join the game because of the hype, others just try it out, and many more decide they don’t like it. After the first month, games usually experience dramatic drops.

Initially, Guilty Gear Strive saw tens of thousands of players, peaking at almost 31,000. Since then, the number of active players has steadily declined.

How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?

According to SteamCount and SteamCharts, the average number of players per day is 1,822.

According to steamspy, 500,000 to 1,000,000 players own Guilty Gear Strive, but their peak is similar to the average of SteamCount and SteamCharts at 1,862 a day. Considering how many likely own the game on steam, that’s a pretty low number, but the consoles seem to be doing worse.

Console manufacturers keep that kind of information secret, so it’s harder to tell how many players are active. According to Eventhubs, YouTuber Rooflemonger calculated the most popular characters on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and inadvertently revealed fewer console players than PC players.

Will Guilty Gear Strive increase its player count?

Guilty Gear Strive is actually doing a lot to help increase its popularity. Some updates solve problems and balance the issues, as well as promises for future features. One very important feature that is coming soon is cross-play.

Cross-play has been a huge ask by the community and would most likely be a great way to bring players back. This is because cross-play gives more opportunities for gamers to play with friends on other devices. This will increase the chances that someone will play Guilty Gear Strive with friends and possibly give the game a second wind.

Soon, MultiVersus plans to release ranked play, driving players away from Guilty Gear Strive. Companies can’t know exactly how to attract players, but as long as the player count is low, they normally do whatever they can to attract new players.