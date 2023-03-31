You will have to rise with the sun to watch some of these matches.

Fighting games are global games, which means the biggest tournaments in the world don’t just take place in one country. Evo takes the largest tournament brand in the FGC to Japan every year, bringing the best in the business to Tolyo for a ramen-fueled rumble.

From March 31 to April 2, star FGC pros and players from around the world will clash in more than a dozen different games—whether they be the newest titles or classics from the arcade days. And, in the case of something like Street Fighter V, this is one of the last major tournaments before a new era begins.

Because the event is being run a little bit differently than previous iterations, players might have a harder time keeping up with the action across so many games.

If you want to watch the best fighting game players in the world take the stage, here is a guide for when, where, and how to watch Evo Japan 2023.

Evo Japan 2023: Full stream schedule and how to watch

Running out of JST means that most western viewers will be seeing Evo Japan 2023 running in the evening or early hours of the morning.

Most pools begin at 10am JST on March 31, which will put it roughly at 8pm CT on March 30 for viewers in the United States. From there, day two will begin at 9am JST on April 1 while the final day starts at 8:30am JST.

Twitter user JD__FGC put together a comprehensive visual guide for the entirety of Evo Japan’s schedule, including the broadcasting blocks—all in the style of FGC schedule legend AceKingOffsuit. This is a great way to keep up with everything for all three days, barring the inevitable pool going over time and pushing things to run a bit long in some areas. You can also view official schedule details on Evo Japan’s start.gg page.

If you need to do the time conversions for yourself, you can use this tool to convert the JST schedule times to your local time.

How and where to watch Evo Japan 2023

Evo Japan 2023 is only offering limited English commentary this year, which means the way some viewers will be watching the event is already different than in previous years.

The broadcast for Evo Japan this year will be split across four Twitch channels, three using the Evo Japan branding and the main Evo channel used for all major events. EvoJapan01 is going to be the main stage stream for top eight and other finals action with Japanese commentary. The other two focus mostly on pools and wrapping up brackets.

If you want to watch the English broadcast, it will be hosted on the main Evo Twitch channel. It will feature a rotating cast of commentators from across the FGC and mostly follow the main stage broadcast while occasionally bouncing around or recapping other events.

Essentially, if you want to watch a specific game, check the schedule and tune into the stream it is being broadcast on. If it is listed on EvoJapan01 there is a good chance you can catch it with some English commentary.

Here is a full list of channels and links to use:

EvoJapan01 – Japanese main stage

EvoJapan02

EvoJapan03

Evo – English broadcast mostly dedicated to the main stage

If you want a different perspective, there are plenty of players and streamers who couldn’t attend Evo Japan re-streaming the broadcast on their own channels too.