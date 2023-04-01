Some of the best fighting game players in the world have descended upon Tokyo for the return of Evo Japan and a weekend of fighting from March 31 to April 2.

With the usual names like Street Fighter V and Tekken 7, as well as smaller fan-favorites like Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown getting massive support from their communities, there is plenty of action to keep viewers busy no matter when and where they are turning in.

There are more than 12 games on the official tournament schedule, though only seven are featured on the main lineup for Evo Japan 2023. The remainder are side tournaments also being supported by the tournament staff to a similar level, but without as much of a presence on the official streams.

Since the event itself is so large, with over 5,000 players in attendance overall from across the globe for all of those games, here is a full list of scores, standings, and top results for Evo Japan 2023—updated live as the brackets reach their apex.

Evo Japan 2023: Full live top results, scores, and standings

Evo Japan 2023: Granblue Fantasy: Versus top results

Place Player Prize First gamera $7,535.88 Second Tororo $3,014.35 Third Mjima $1,507.18 Fourth Potaku $904.31 Fifth Ren, Framework $602.87 Seventh KSI, Kunio $452.15

Dot will add results as Evo Japan’s brackets progress.