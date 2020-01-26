Login
1 min ago FGC /

Evo Japan 2020 live results and standings

The best of the best are battling it out in Japan.

Evo-Mash

Evo Japan is one of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year featuring six of the most competitive fighting games and numerous players from around the world fighting in massive pools with some of the biggest prizes. 

And even though there have been some issues with those prize pools and a few disqualifications early on, the competition continues to rage with most of the top Japanese players in the world clashing for three days. 

But since the event is in Japan, some of those brackets start at odd times for Western viewers, which makes it hard to watch them all to completion. So if you want to keep up with the top finishers for each game, here is a live list of results and standings for the top eight in each title. 

Related: How to watch Evo Japan 2020

Some of the smaller events only lasted for two days, which means they finished the final bracket already. If you want to catch the replays, you can view them on this dedicated channel

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBDTBD
Second TBDTBD
ThirdTBDTBD
FourthTBDTBD
FifthTBDTBD
FifthTBDTBD
SeventhTBDTBD
SeventhTBDTBD

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$9,128.40
Second TBD$3,651.36
ThirdTBD$1,825.68
FourthTBD$1,095.41
FifthTBD$730.27
FifthTBD$730.27
SeventhTBD$547.70
SeventhTBD$547.70

Tekken 7

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$9,128.40
Second TBD$3,651.36
ThirdTBD$1,825.68
FourthTBD$1,095.41
FifthTBD$730.27
FifthTBD$730.27
SeventhTBD$547.70
SeventhTBD$547.70

Soulcalibur VI

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstZain “Bluegod” T.$4,562.50
Second Yuttoto$1,825
ThirdNathan “linkorz” Mandell$912.50
FourthJovian “Shen Chan” Chan$547.50
FifthJérémy “Skyll” Bernard$365
FifthMoonSu “TheKura” Jang$365
SeventhJashin$273.75
SeventhVenceslas “NOOBICYDE” M.$273.75

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTsutomu “kubo” Kubota$4,562.50
Second Ryuji “DORA_BANG” U.$1,825
Thirdnk_P$912.50
FourthNoble$547.50
Fifthしろいとり$365
FifthShige$365
Seventh佐倉ゆっけ$273.75
Seventhpizamayo$273.75

Samurai Shodown

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstGa “Gamera” Mera$4,562.50
Second Emujima$1,825
ThirdAkihito “Score” Sawada$912.50
FourthHishow$547.50
FifthBetel$365
FifthKota “AbaO” Suzuki$365
SeventhKatsuji$273.75
SeventhTeru “テル” Kazu$273.75