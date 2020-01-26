Evo Japan 2020 live results and standings

Evo Japan is one of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year featuring six of the most competitive fighting games and numerous players from around the world fighting in massive pools with some of the biggest prizes.

And even though there have been some issues with those prize pools and a few disqualifications early on, the competition continues to rage with most of the top Japanese players in the world clashing for three days.

But since the event is in Japan, some of those brackets start at odd times for Western viewers, which makes it hard to watch them all to completion. So if you want to keep up with the top finishers for each game, here is a live list of results and standings for the top eight in each title.

Some of the smaller events only lasted for two days, which means they finished the final bracket already. If you want to catch the replays, you can view them on this dedicated channel.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Place Player Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth TBD TBD Fifth TBD TBD Seventh TBD TBD Seventh TBD TBD

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Place Player Prize First TBD $9,128.40 Second TBD $3,651.36 Third TBD $1,825.68 Fourth TBD $1,095.41 Fifth TBD $730.27 Fifth TBD $730.27 Seventh TBD $547.70 Seventh TBD $547.70

Tekken 7

Place Player Prize First TBD $9,128.40 Second TBD $3,651.36 Third TBD $1,825.68 Fourth TBD $1,095.41 Fifth TBD $730.27 Fifth TBD $730.27 Seventh TBD $547.70 Seventh TBD $547.70

Soulcalibur VI

Place Player Prize First Zain “Bluegod” T. $4,562.50 Second Yuttoto $1,825 Third Nathan “linkorz” Mandell $912.50 Fourth Jovian “Shen Chan” Chan $547.50 Fifth Jérémy “Skyll” Bernard $365 Fifth MoonSu “TheKura” Jang $365 Seventh Jashin $273.75 Seventh Venceslas “NOOBICYDE” M. $273.75

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Place Player Prize First Tsutomu “kubo” Kubota $4,562.50 Second Ryuji “DORA_BANG” U. $1,825 Third nk_P $912.50 Fourth Noble $547.50 Fifth しろいとり $365 Fifth Shige $365 Seventh 佐倉ゆっけ $273.75 Seventh pizamayo $273.75

Samurai Shodown