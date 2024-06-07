Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO finally gets official release date

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has been in the works for quite some time, and we now have a confirmed release date for the upcoming fighting game. It’s officially launching on Oct. 11, 2024, which was revealed at Summer Game Fest today.

The trailer highlighting this announcement also showcased several iconic characters and scenes from throughout the Dragon Ball series. The gameplay is centered around intense battles that make up the ultimate Dragon Ball showdown.

Take on other formidable characters in epic battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The combat is vibrant and action-packed with a massive roster of over 160 playable characters you can fight as. With so many characters to choose from, the combat possibilities are nearly endless and you can freely switch it up as desired. This is also the biggest roster of any Dragon Ball game so far, which means there’s a lot of room to experiment and try different units out.

Every battle is intense and rapid, with various techniques and skills you can use to secure victory. It’s fast-paced and intense with colorful graphics, which truly gives an authentic Dragon Ball feel.

The Summer Game Fest 2024 trailer also highlighted some pre-order bonus items you can get if you decide to purchase the game ahead of its official release date. This includes six characters you can unlock early plus one mystery playable unit. It’s already available for pre-order even though the release date is still a bit away, so if you want to claim these items, you can do so at any point before it officially launches on Oct. 11.

When Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is released, it will be available across a variety of platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. These are the only currently confirmed platforms, but it could arrive on more in the future.

