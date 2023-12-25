Dot GOTY: Fighting Game of the Year 2023

This article is part of Dot Esports’ Game of the Year 2023 series. The Dot Esports team have voted for their favorite games this year across a range of genres, including sports, indie, and fighting games. You can check out the other winners here.

Fighting games have had an incredible last few years, and 2023 marks the start of a new era.

Some of the genre’s biggest names have dropped their latest entries this year, offering incredible action, deep mechanics, and a suite of modernized online features. But only one packed enough punch to get a $2 million pro competition behind it.

The Dot Esports team has voted, and the set is finished. Here is Dot’s official Fighting Game of the Year 2023.

Dot Fighting Game of the Year 2023: Street Fighter 6

Whether you throw down online or in the streets, SF6 has something for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Street Fighter 6 is Dot’s Fighting Game of the Year 2023.

Capcom knew Street Fighter 6 needed to hit the ground running to make up for the mistakes of Street Fighter V, meaning the developer threw everything it had into making the game’s launch something spectacular.

Released on June 2, SF6 brought the franchise into the modern era of fighting games with an overhauled offering of online features that are now considered best in class. From a Battle Hub that lets you easily group up and battle or hang out with dozens of other players to a fantastic netcode that makes online play buttery smooth, all of the rust that held back the previous game is gone.

The Battle Hub is where most players spend their time competing, but Capcom also stepped into new territory by giving SF6 arguably the most expansive single-player experience a traditional fighter has ever had. Not only are the classic arcade modes still present, but the World Tour brings World Warriors old and new into a Yakuza-like open world where you can fight basically anyone on the streets while completing story quests and training up your own original character.

The story lacks some connectivity and depth, but customizing your own fighter by training with characters like Ryu and Luke to craft a style that fits you—or completely breaks the game—is a novelty that still hasn’t gotten old more than five months later. Do you want to spam Sonic Booms and then dive right into a Sumo Headbutt or Siberian Express? Feel free to be as obnoxious as possible against the NPCs that will give you no quarter if you haven’t leveled up your character.

As the first wave of DLC continues to roll on for SF6, all eyes turn to the $1 million Capcom Cup X in February to see what comes next for this fighting juggernaut.

Honorable mentions

Mortal Kombat 1

Visually, nothing touches Mortal Kombat. Image via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 delivers a great cinematic story while rebooting the franchise in a fun way that has already been memed into oblivion—thanks, Johnny Cage.

The Invasions mode is a fun, board game-style way to continue playing after you roll credits, and the Kameo Fighter system adds some depth to classic NRS combat by giving players dedicated assist options to extend or combos. If you love Mortal Kombat, you will love MK1, but the bloodiest contender this year fell just short of taking the title belt.

Party Animals

Fighting game or not, Party Animals is a brawling blast. Image via Recreate Games

There will always be a non-traditional fighter tossed into the fray within this genre, but few stand out, like Recreate Games’ Party Animals.

This multiplayer brawler was finally released on Sept. 20 after years of hype from demos, giving players Gang Beasts-style action in the form of physics-based animal mayhem. It even peaked at 104,174 players on Steam soon after launch—talk about puppy power. Now, it is a staple of Discord game nights with friends and is well worth a look if you need a fun but competitive group game.