Does Street Fighter 6 support cross-progression?

Modern fighting games call for modern solutions, and Capcom has done an incredible job making sure Street Fighter 6 includes basically every feature players wanted to see in the latest entry of the classic franchise. But that modernization does not extend to every aspect of the game, with cross-progression being left on the cutting room floor.

SF6 embraces an entirely fresh online identity for the series and introduces cross-play for the first time, meaning players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox can all play together with no real limitations. Pair that with the World Tour story mode being the most expansive in franchise history and we have a real success story on our hands.

Even with all of those great additions and changes, there are still a few areas left undercooked. Sadly, that includes the freedom to move around consoles and play Street Fighter 6 anywhere you want.

Does Street Fighter 6 feature cross-progression and cross-save?

A stand in the Battle Hub of Street Fighter 6 marked as “coming soon.” | Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Capcom’s new Capcom ID system does provide an easy way for the company to check certain boxes and provide things like cross-play, it apparently does not feature any cross-progression features.

Cross-progression is simply another term for cross-save, which is when players can purchase a game on one system and then take that progress with them to another platform if they purchase it again somewhere else. This is something live-service titles like Destiny 2 and Fortnite are known for, making them much more accessible for anyone who wants to try something in one place and swap somewhere else later.

Related: Street Fighter 6 review: A strong move to new streets

SF6’s lack of cross-progression features is a major bummer for a lot of fans, including myself, who tend to purchase some fighting games multiple times to experience them on different platforms. Personally, I will still have the PS5 and PC versions since I can only use some of my fight sticks on PC, but the fact my 40-plus hours of progress on PS5 won’t carry over stings.

Capcom could introduce cross-progression at some point in the future, as many other games have done the same in the past. But this will hamper SF6 slightly for a niche group of hardcore fans.

About the author