Capcom leans into the leaks, confirms how many playable characters Street Fighter 6 will have at launch

Tokyo Game Show already overloaded fans with new Street Fighter 6 information during the Capcom stream, but the developers pulled the entire curtain back during the dedicated broadcast—revealing that almost all of the leaks about the game’s roster were true.

Capcom has now confirmed SF6 will have a base roster of 18 characters. Outside of a few missing faces like Sagat, this includes a majority of the leaked characters both new and old, such as Cammy and Marisa.

This was showcased ahead of the deep dive into SF6’s World Tour mode, or the first dive Street Fighter is taking into providing an open area story of sorts. The characters were all featured in the opening movie for the mode as art—the same art that was leaked before the game’s blowout reveal in June.

No gameplay for these additional characters was shown off, which makes sense due to Capcom revealing Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda yesterday. Those four were the main focus of any gameplay breakdowns, but now we know where the base roster of the game stands.

Here is a full list of those characters.

Luke

Jamie

Manon (new fighter)

Kimberly

Marisa (new fighter)

Lily (new fighter)

JP (new fighter)

Juri

Dee Jay (first reveal for SF6)

Cammy (first reveal for SF6)

Ryu

E. Honda

Blanka

Guile

Ken

Chun-Li

Zangief (first reveal for SF6)

Dhalsim

Capcom already acknowledged the leaks back when they happened in June, but now it is clear that the team has a vision and doesn’t care if fans know who is going to be playable. The gameplay will speak for itself, though it looks like they are going to hold back on showing any additional fighters for now since they could end up being DLC.

Most of the presentation was focused on giving everyone an early look at the opening for World Tour and discussing character design for some of the already revealed characters like Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly. There was some behind-the-scenes footage of motion capture shown, too.