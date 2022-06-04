Capcom acknowledges leaked Street Fighter 6 character art, gameplay, and more might be real

Capcom went all-out with the first official gameplay reveal for Street Fighter 6, showcasing new characters, mechanics, features, visuals, and much more as fans got their first detailed look at the title—which might have just had the rest of its content spoiled by leaks.

Following the trailer, Capcom shared additional details in other videos on the PlayStation blog and Capcom’s official Street Fighter website regarding the development of the game, as well as the new features shown in the reveal. However, even after dropping all of that info and a few teasers for what is coming next, the internet stumbled upon several things that the developers weren’t quite ready to show off.

Less than three hours after the trailers for SF6 went live, leaked character concept art started popping up all over the internet. And, while this could initially have been swept under the rug as fake, all four characters shown in the gameplay trailer—Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and Jamie—are all present in those leaks with the same designs.

Screengrab via Reddit

If this concept art is accurate, that means we now know 22 characters that are likely to make up SF6’s base roster, or will be coming to the game at some point.

The leaks don’t stop there either, as gameplay and images for Cammy and Ken, two characters who were not featured in the trailer at all (outside of Cammy being teased a few times in the final frames of the Battle Hub) also appeared online. The content is all of very poor quality, but the gameplay has the same HUD interface that the trailer did, and the character select screen lines up with the leaked concept art in terms of the designs and the roster. Some of the leaked content has been taken down, which many take as a sign of accuracy for leaks of big projects.

Screengrab via Reddit

There are even certain leaks pertaining to potential story elements from the game making the rounds on social media. It looks like no portion of SF6 is safe.

Following more than 24 hours of unreleased content being shown off, Capcom and Street Fighter director Takayuki Nakayama released similar statements which lightly confirmed all of the significant leaks, but brushed them off, focusing on thanking the fans for the overwhelmingly positive reactions.

“As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re all in this together,” Capcom said. “We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

With how quickly these leaks dropped after the game’s reveal and the level of accuracy they currently hold, it is very likely more information will continue to leak ahead of additional trailers Capcom will show off in the future, and the game’s 2023 release.