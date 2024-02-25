Capcom Cup X: Full Street Fighter 6 schedule and top results

Capcom Cup X is not only the first iteration of the event that utilizes Street Fighter 6 but also features the biggest prize pool in series history with over $1.7 million up for grabs in Burbank. And here is a breakdown of all the action, with live scores and a full list of players competing.

As the culmination of the 2023 Capcom Pro Tour, Capcom Cup X will close out the first season of competitive SF6 with two weekends of non-stop action. The Last Chance Qualifier is already done, which leaves only the finals left on the menu from Feb. 23 to 25. Now, the remaining 48 players will battle it out for the grand prize of $1 million and the title of first SF6 world champion heading into the next wave of DLC.

Capcom Cup X: Full Street Fighter 6 schedule and live results

A photo of the previous Capcom Cup trophy. Photo by Robert Paul via Capcom

Capcom Cup X event format

From Feb. 23 to 25, 48 players who have qualified from offline and offline premier events, the World Warrior Circuit’s Regional Finals, and the LCQ will battle it out in Burbank for $1 million. The Street Fighter League World Championship 2023 will also be held during this event.

Stage One: Group Stage (Feb. 23) Eight groups of six players each will play in a single set of round-robin, first-to-two matches. After completion (and any subsequent tiebreakers), the top player will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second-place finisher will slot into the lower bracket. The remaining four players are eliminated.

(Feb. 23) Side Stage: Street Fighter League World Championship 2023 (Feb. 24) The top team from the SFL Pro-US, SFL Pro-EU, and SFL Pro-JP circuits compete in a three-stage, round-robin group stage until one team is eliminated. The final two teams compete to earn 70 points against each other using the SFL’s scoring system.

(Feb. 24) Stage Two: Playoffs (Feb. 25) The remaining 16 players are moved into the double-elimination playoff stage. Losing once in the lower bracket results in a player being eliminated. Every match is a best-of-three, with only the grand finals having a chance for more matches if the player entering from the lower bracket completes a “bracket reset” by winning the first best-of-three.

(Feb. 25)

Capcom Cup X full standings

Street Fighter 6 standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $1,000,000 Second TBD $300,000 Third TBD $200,000 Fourth TBD $100,000 Fifth TBD $10,000 Seventh TBD $7,000 Ninth TBD $5,000 13th TBD $4,000 17th Crossover, Big Bird, Bravery, Mikex, Snake Eyez, AngryBird, Rainpro, Travis Styles $2,000 25th GGHalibel, DespairKing, Mister Crimson, Takamura, Myrken, NeroTheBoxer, JUNINHO-RAS $2,000 33rd JOE UMEROGAN, shaka22, Dookie, SolVNG, Samoel, Caba, ROF, JabhiM $2,000 41st Shadoken, DestroyGodz, Fandroid, Valmaser, NamikazeExTM, EndingWalker, Garnet, Ren $2,000

Street Fighter League World Championship 2023 standings

Place Player Prize First Bandits $80,00 Second FAV gaming $40,000 Third 00 Nation $30,000

Capcom Cup X schedule and results

Playoffs

An overview of the Capcom Cup X playoff bracket. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Quarterfinals Phenom vs. Chris Wong DCQ vs. gachikun Xian vs. Leshar UMA327 vs KUSANAGI

Losers Round One Kawano vs. Newphew NuckleDu vs. NL Fuudo vs. MenaRD Sayff vs. Dual Kevin

Semifinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Losers Round Two TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Losers Round Three TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Losers Round Four TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Losers Round Five TBD vs. TBD

Winners Finals TBD vs. TBD

Losers Finals TBD vs. TBD

Grand Finals TBD vs. TBD



Group Stage

A full look at the final group stage standings. Screenshot via Liquipedia

How to watch Capcom Cup X

If you want to watch Capcom Cup X, all you need to do is tune into the Capcom Fighters channel on either Twitch or YouTube. The full broadcast is streamed on both, with VODs for individual matches shared later on YouTube.