Capcom cancels plans to participate in Evo Online following Mr. Wizard allegations

The focal point of previous Evo events will not be involved this year.

While no Capcom titles were part of the main lineup, the company has completely canceled all plans to participate in Evo Online following the allegations made against Evo president Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar.

This news comes less than an hour after NetherRealm Studios pulled Mortal Kombat 11 from the online event’s main roster despite registration just being finalized.

After the cancelation of Evo 2020, the Evo team pivoted to a lineup of games with strong netcode to carry the online-only version of the tournament series. This means Street Fighter V and the Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes Invitational were both set to the side.

Capcom was going to have some form of exhibition or side event available for players to either watch or compete in, but details were never revealed.

“In light of the recent accusations of misconduct made against Evo organizer Joey Cuellar, Capcom will no longer be participating in Evo 2020,” Capcom said. “Out of respect to those who have been affected and to the current investigation, we felt like this was the appropriate course of action. We apologize to the players and fans who were looking forward to these tournaments.”

Evo placed Cuellar on administrative leave pending the completion of a third-party investigation after being accused of sexual harassment and pedophilia actions. Crackpr0n, a longtime FGC competitor, accused Cuellar of paying him $20 in 2001—when he was 17 years old—to see his penis. He also claimed Cuellar frequently gave tokens to teenage boys to jump in a pool with just their underwear on.

Many prominent members of the SF community had already decided to withdraw from Evo Online, including players and commentators. Some of the most notable include Sajam, James Chen, and UltraDavid.

More companies, teams, and players will likely withdraw from the event until Cuellar is removed from Evo.