Can you set Street Fighter 6 to full screen or ultrawide?

While the console versions of Street Fighter 6 don’t need much fine-tuning to hit the sweet spot most players want, PC comes with a few additional options that might enhance the experience depending on your hardware or preferred style. Part of that comes down to the game’s resolution options and how to set it up in different modes like full screen or ultrawide.

If you are playing on PC, there are plenty of ways you can customize SF6 to ensure the game performs at its best for your build. But not every option that players would expect to be included for a major title release in 2023 is actually present.

A lack of certain toggles will frustrate some players, including those who have large monitors. But here is what you need to know about Street Fighter 6’s full-screen and ultrawide offerings so you don’t end up pulling your hair out like I nearly did when messing with the settings.

Does Street Fighter 6 have a full-screen mode?

For some reason, Street Fighter 6 does not have a dedicated full-screen option in the Display Mode settings, which you can access by opening the main “Options” tab from the multi-menu.

This is an odd thing not to see on a modern PC launch, and it will likely irk several players who tend to default to this option—such as myself. Instead, all of us are stuck choosing between standard windowed or borderless windowed modes, with the latter giving the closest results to regular full-screen action.

It is currently unclear if Capcom will add full-screen support in the future, but this is disappointing for such a high-profile release.

Does Street Fighter 6 support ultrawide?

Street Fighter 6 also doesn’t support ultrawide, though this is something a lot of games leave out due to how it can mess with certain visual elements.

I have played a few fighting games in ultrawide in the past, and most of the time it warps things like the health bars or select animations in odd ways, leading to degraded experiences. Especially for fighting games, which take place on set planes that feature start and end points for camera movement, it just isn’t something that works well.

It is unlikely Capcom will add ultrawide support at all, so you are pretty much out of luck unless you want to wait for a community mod or some other option down the line. It isn’t something that will be focused on compared to fixing the game’s communication errors or other serious problems.

