MultiVersus is more simpler than most fighting games as far as combos and inputs are concerned. But the inclusion of Perks actually gives you the chance for some character and stat customization that most games in the genre skip over.

Personally, I think that’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s great to be able to personalize things a bit more, but it also makes it easy to feel overwhelmed and worried you’re hurting your chances of victory by not running the optimal Perks. This guide will give you the tools and insights you need to choose which Perks will fit your playstyle and provide a comprehensive list of the best Perks in MultiVersus.

Best Team Perks in Multiversus

A solid choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to Team Perks, there is one thing that really matters above all else: having the same one selected as your teammate. Team Perk bonuses are doubled when both members have the same one selected, and getting that bonus is absolutely crucial. Which Team Perk you and your friend should run depends more on play styles and ability to coordinate.

While anything can be viable in niche situations, there are two Team Perks that are exceptionally versatile, easy to use, and powerful:

Perk name Effect Why it slaps Snowball Effect Your team gets a seven percent damage boost on the enemy with the highest damage (14 percent when both teammates are using this perk). 14 percent bonus damage is absolutely huge, and you can coordinate this with your teammate to always take advantage of it. An enemy doesn’t need to be near death to be considered the most damaged—from the moment a single attack lands at the start of the match, you can start taking advantage of this. That’s Flammable, Doc! Meleeing an enemy after landing a projectile ignites them. Ignition damage and duration increases when both teammates have this equipped. Almost every character in MultiVersus has some variation of an easy to land projectile. This perk doesn’t require conscious effort or coordination—simply playing as you normally would causes a very high probability of enemies always being on fire. It’s basically free damage.

Best Strong Perks in MultiVersus

Strong Perks don’t require coordination with a teammate, and tend to have a wider variety of viable options. If you ask me, the Defensive/Utility Perks in the Team category are absolute dog water, to use a technical term. In Strong, you get more freedom to prioritize offense or defense.

Perk name Effect Why it slaps Airwalker Neutral Dodging in the air temporarily creates a platform directly under you. This perk can be an absolute lifesaver when used defensively for preventing spikes or making recoveries from the brink, and it can also be used offensively to allow you to harass enemies over ledges far past the point that would normally be safe. 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor. Armor prevents enemies from being knocked back, and most characters have a way to get armor naturally or through Perks. Dash attacks are so common and easy to use that this Perk basically ends up meaning you don’t ever have to worry about armor. Last Stand While you have over 100 damage, knocking back enemies applies Weakened. Weakened causes enemies to take additional damage and greater knock-back. This Perk basically means that you’re at your most dangerous when you’re close to dying. That coincidentally also happens to be when enemies tend to get reckless.

Best Standard Perks in MultiVersus

Risk it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Standard might just be the strongest Perk category of them all. In fact, I really think there’s only one wrong answer in this category, and that is Armor Killer. Even so, there are some star pupils.

Perk name Effect Why it slaps Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. This is the ultimate high risk, high reward perk. It does nothing unless you secure a kill, but if you do, it’s a godsend. This Perk allows you to get away with some obscene ledge abuse and allows you to be extremely aggressive. This one pairs very well with Airwalker from the Strong category. Clear the Air Parrying a projectile reflects it back at the attacker. There’s quite frankly no reason that you shouldn’t be parrying projectiles as it is. They’re easy to see coming, and jumping over them takes more time than just parrying. Enemies almost never expect this Perk, so it’s easy to get free damage out of it. Static Electricity After spending four seconds on the ground, your next projectile applies Shocked. Shocked is a damage of time effect that spreads to other enemies when they come in contact with the afflicted one. Combine this with That’s Flammable, Doc! from the Team category, and your projectiles will be absolutely devastating.

