Banjo Kazooie might be coming to Smash Ultimate sooner than expected

A new Nintendo Switch display in Japan has caught the eye of many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans around the world due to its inclusion of the next DLC character, Banjo-Kazooie.

The POP Display which has appeared in 7-11 is supposed to be up until the 15th and shows a lot of upcoming games and news for Nintendo systems that are coming quite soon.

PushDustIn on Twitter New Smash display at 7-11 in Japan. It shows Banjo Kazooie. The POP Display is supposed to be up until the 15th.

This has led many fans to believe that the Bear and Bird might be joining the Super Smash Bros, Ultimate roster sooner than expected, as when 7-11 had a Pop-Up display featuring Dragon Quests Hero a few months ago, the Hero dropped shortly after it.

Of course, the Banjo Kazooie isnt even the biggest news of the week for Ultimate fans, as Nintendo sites around the world seemed to leak that an SNK character will be the next DLC fighter after Banjo Kazooie) coming to the game.

This leaves open a lot of possibilities on who we could see join the roster, with Terry Bogard, the SNK mascot, being the most likely inclusion.

For now, though, all eyes will be on Nintendo to see if a rumored Nintendo Direct takes place this week where all this information could be revealed.