Nintendo website confirms the next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be from SNK

Once more, Nintendo is their own worst enemy when it comes to leaks. A posting on the company’s website has placed an SNK trademark on the next DLC pack for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, suggesting the next fighter will be from an SNK game.

This has happened in the past with other DLC for the newest title, but this information greatly narrows down the speculation as the wait for Challenger Pack 4 continues.

Screengrab via Nintendo

The SNK copyright appears at the bottom of the page along with information above it about a stage and character being added to the game. SNK has a rich catalog of fighting games that play perfectly into a Smash Bros. theme, so now it is just a matter of which series will be represented.

Immediately coming to the forefront is SNK’s mascot, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury. He has already fought the likes of Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter before, so he fits right in among the current roster.

Even if it isn’t Terry, a rep from Fatal Fury or King of Fighters is the safest bet to make here. Metal Slug is also a prominent SNK property, but that is a long shot character-wise.

Challenger Pack 3 has yet to receive a release date yet, although Banjo-Kazooie has been set for a Fall release. The SNK character would likely hit sometime in Winter, closer to December if Nintendo expects to keep to their statement of all Challenger Pack DLCs being out before Feb. 2020.